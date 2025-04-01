Bills Get Good News on Potential Return for Starting Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills made a key move for their secondary when they traded for Rasul Douglas midway through the 2023 season, sliding the veteran into a starting role that he held through the 2024 season.

But Douglas hit free agency at the conclusion of the year, leaving a hole in the secondary for the Bills. The team has left the door open for his return, and Douglas has also dropped a hint that he may be open to coming back to Buffalo.

Bills Leaving Options Open for Rasul Douglas

Speaking to reporters at league meetings this week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the status of Douglas. As reporter Alex Brasky noted, Breane said the team is still open to bringing him back for another year.

“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” Brasky shared in a post on X.

Douglas had already sparked speculation earlier in March when he shared a video on social media showing him working out while wearing Bills shorts.

Douglas has also remained close with some of his Bills teammates, sending a message of congratulations to fellow cornerback Christian Benford after he signed a four-year, $76-million contract extension.

“CB 🤙🏿 . My brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said Douglas in .

Douglas started 15 games last season with 58 total tackles and five pass defenses.

Other Options for Veteran Cornerback

While he was quiet through the first month of NFL free agency, Douglas could have some other options for the coming season. SI.com’s Vito Chirco suggested the Detroit Lions could sign him, filling the hole left when starting cornerback Carlton Davis II left in free agency.

“If Detroit opts to go the free-agency route to address the position, Rasul Douglas is a player worth looking into,” Chirco wrote.

The Bills could also have options to fill the starting spot vacated by Douglas. NFL.com analyst Charles Davis suggested the Bills could use the No. 30 overall pick on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco concurred, predicting the Bills would take the speedy cornerback who he saw as a strong fit for the team’s defensive scheme.

“When I watch Hairston’s tape, he’s a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations, but he’s willing to go hit you,” Prisco said in an appearance on One Bills Live. “That’s something that you don’t see a lot and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle.”

The Bills have other holes to fill in their secondary, trading reserve cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys in another offseason move. Elam came to the team as a first-round pick in 2022 but struggled to see the field amid difficulties in coverage.