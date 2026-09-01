Newly Added Bills WR Calls Out Former Team After Abrupt Release

The Buffalo Bills got an unexpected boost for their wide receiving corps when they landed free agent Greg Dortch, who was seen as a roster lock for the Detroit Lions before his surprise release.

Though Dortch will start out on the practice squad with the Bills, some insiders believe he could be in line to take on an important role. Dortch spoke out this week about the circumstances that led him to Buffalo, which came as a surprise even to him.

Greg Dortch Surprised By Lions Release

Dortch was released by the Lions on Sunday, the NFL’s deadline for teams to whittle down to the final 53-man roster. Dortch said he didn’t think the move was coming.

“I’ve been through that situation before, just getting cut and released, but this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard. I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position,” Dortch said, via reporter Matt Parrino in a post on X. “But once again, I’m really just grateful and thankful to be here, have another opportunity to play football.”

Dortch wasn’t the only one surprised at the news. Many Lions insiders believed he was close to a lock to make the final 53-man roster, but Detroit opted to keep just four wide receivers on their final roster — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tay Martin.

As SI.com writer John Maakaron noted, Dortch appeared to have a direct path to the 53-man roster in Detroit due to his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Dortch said when he signed with the Lions that Petzing was a big part of what attracted him to Detroit.

“It was a big reason. Obviously just the comfort factor. The trust and the success that I’ve had with him being my OC the three years together,” Dortch said. “Drew is very smart and knows exactly how to get people the ball.”

Greg Dortch Could Play Big Role for the Bills

The Bills held an open competition for the punt returner spot this offseason, but left the race unresolved after cutting ties with the top candidate, Mecole Hardman Jr. The Bills did not bring Hardman back to the practice squad, and the other top contender, backup running back Ray Davis, is already busy with rushing and kick return duties.

Some Bills insiders believe Dortch could make a play for the job. Even before the Bills picked up Dortch, Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot suggested he could make a strong bid for the return job and as a gadget wide receiver.

“He addresses punt returns and can be a gadget player on offense,” Talbot shared in a post on X.