Ex-Bills Lineman Won’t Make Trip to Buffalo as Patriots Face ‘Dire’ Injury Issue

The Buffalo Bills will see many familiar faces when the New England Patriots visit on Sunday, but one veteran offensive lineman won’t be among them.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they placed guard Greg Van Roten on injured reserve, ending his chance of a revenge game against the Bills. The Patriots need a win to avoid falling into an early 3-game deficit in the AFC East, while the Bills are looking to build on their undefeated start to the season.

Former Bills Guard Headed to Injured Reserve

As the Patriots noted in their announcement of Van Roten’s injury, the veteran guard had plenty of experience across the NFL and Canadian Football League, including a stint with the Bills in 2022.