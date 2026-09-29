Ex-Bills Lineman Won’t Make Trip to Buffalo as Patriots Face ‘Dire’ Injury Issue

The Buffalo Bills will see many familiar faces when the New England Patriots visit on Sunday, but one veteran offensive lineman won’t be among them.
The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they placed guard Greg Van Roten on injured reserve, ending his chance of a revenge game against the Bills. The Patriots need a win to avoid falling into an early 3-game deficit in the AFC East, while the Bills are looking to build on their undefeated start to the season.
Former Bills Guard Headed to Injured Reserve
As the Patriots noted in their announcement of Van Roten’s injury, the veteran guard had plenty of experience across the NFL and Canadian Football League, including a stint with the Bills in 2022.
“The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2012 out of Pennsylvania,” the team noted. “Overall, he has played in 147 regular season games with 106 starts – 76 at right guard, 27 at left guard and three at center. Van Roten played in all three of the Patriots first three games and started at right guard at Jacksonville last Sunday.”
Reporter Michael Hurley of NBC Sports Boston noted that New England is already facing some injury trials on offense.
“Now, the Patriots’ interior depth returns to dire status,” Hurley wrote. “The top backup remaining is Ben Brown, whom the Patriots interestingly didn’t use in place of Van Roten on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown, who was injured in the preseason but is now healthy, was in place as the backup center and left guard.”
The Patriots head into Sunday’s game with the league’s worst offense, averaging just 12 points per game. The Bills have the league’s top-scoring offense, averaging 33.7 points per game and topping 40 points in each of their first two wins.
More Former Bills Players Returning to Buffalo
The Bills will see plenty of other familiar faces, with six former players currently on New England’s roster. That includes wide receiver Mack Hollins, who signed with the Patriots prior to the 2025 season, and fullback Reggie Gilliam.
The Patriots also have former Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and punter Mitch Wishnowsky, along with tight end Shane Zylstra, who spent the summer in Buffalo before missing the final cut.
The Patriots came into Buffalo early last season in a similar situation, starting the season 2-2 with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but pulled off an upset win against the Bills that catapulted them to an eventual division title.
Ex-Bills Lineman Won’t Make Trip to Buffalo as Patriots Face ‘Dire’ Injury Issue