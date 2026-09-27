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Bills HC Joe Brady Assigns Blame After Josh Allen’s Struggles

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Josh Allen
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Josh Allen runs against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, committing three total turnovers after playing largely mistake-free ball through the first two games.

Bills head coach Joe Brady took the blame, however, saying the “unacceptable” performance was on him.

Joe Brady Puts Blame on Him After Josh Allen’s Three-Turnover Game

Speaking to reporters after the Bills surged back for a 24-16 win, Brady said the team’s performance came back to him.

“That’s unacceptable. That’s purely on me,” Brady said.

The Bills won despite committing five turnovers, a pair of interceptions from Allen along with a lost fumble. Running back James Cook also fumbled on the team’s first play from scrimmage and tight end Dalton Kincaid lost a fumble while fighting for extra yardage on a catch that put the Bills in the red zone.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Bills HC Joe Brady Assigns Blame After Josh Allen’s Struggles

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