Bills Insider Explains Team’s Unusual Quarterback Move Behind Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most stable teams when it comes to quarterback play, with Josh Allen starting every game dating back to midway through his rookie season in 2018.

But the Bills made a curious move behind Allen for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, elevating their practice squad quarterback for the first time all season. One team insider explained that the move had little to do with the need for depth, but could instead give a good sign for the team’s health.

Bills Giving Back to Shane Buechele

The Bills announced on Saturday that third-string quarterback Shane Buechele would be elevated for the game against the Jets, the first time he has jumped to the active roster this season. Bills reporter Sal Capaccio explained that the team is helping the trusted Buechele by giving him a game check.

“Probably to reward him with an active roster game check for a week. This will also allow him to be the emergency 3rd QB if declared inactive (hopefully that wouldn’t be needed),” Capaccio wrote in a post on X.

Buechele has been on the practice squad for the last three seasons after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

“I love it here. I think the guys here are great. I love the guys,” Buechele told Capaccio this summer. “I love the coaching staff, the people in the building are great. It’s hard to beat this place. You know what I mean? Whenever you are happy walking in every single day, and excited to go to work, I think that’s rare. And so whenever you find that, man, it’s hard to leave.”

Buechele returned to the Chiefs last season when the team needed depth after season-ending injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, appearing in one game and completing 7-of-14 passes for 88 yards.

Elevation Could Speak Well to Team’s Health

The team’s decision to elevate Buechele for Sunday’s game could be a good sign about the overall health of the roster. The Bills have used their elevations to fill injury vacancies in recent weeks, but chose not to bring up any other players. That could speak well to starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who was dealing with an injury this week but had not been ruled out.

The Bills did make a pair of other moves on Saturday, activating versatile defensive back Jordan Hancock from injured reserve and releasing practice squad cornerback Te’Cory Couch.