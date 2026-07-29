Bills WR Has Unexpected Absence at Training Camp After Failed Physical

The Buffalo Bills had an absence in their wide receiver room at training camp this week.

The team has some competition for the final spots on the roster, but former practice squad member Jalen Virgil suffered a setback after he failed a physical and was unable to attend. It’s not clear yet what caused the veteran receiver to fail or whether he is dealing with an injury, but the missed practice could hurt in his bid to earn a spot on the final roster.

Jalen Virgil Hit With Setback

Virgil’s absence was reported by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, who noted that he wasn’t with teammates at St. John Fisher University for practice.

“Bills WR Jalen Virgil is not present at today’s training camp practice after he did not pass his physical yesterday,” Getzenberg reported.

Virgil came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022, appearing in nine games that season and making two receptions for 75 yards. He spent the last two seasons with the Bills on their practice squad, appearing in seven games in 2024 but appearing mostly on special teams. He had no targets on offense that season, appearing in just 37 total snaps.

Bills Will Have Competition for Final WR Roster Spot

Virgil is not expected to make the final roster, with many insiders predicting the team will choose between Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield for the final spot on the depth chart.

Reporter Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle predicted that Hardman would miss the cut. The former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hardman joined the Bills late last season as a free agent and made an immediate impact as a kick returner, but then missed a long stretch due to injury.

Maiorana predicted that rookie Skyler Bell would play an important role for the Bills.

“Shakir figures to be old reliable just as he always is, but the big question will be can Coleman or Palmer step up and be a reliable and productive No. 3?” Maiorana wrote. “Bell will get a look, but it seems like he’s going to be in an apprentice type role as a rookie fourth-round pick.”

The Bills could have an opening for a wide receiver able to play special teams. Tyrell Shavers, who appeared on several special teams units while also playing an important role in the offense, is expected to miss a chunk of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.