Bills Rookie Defensive Back Faces Dire Prediction as Training Camp Begins

The Buffalo Bills went heavy on defense in this year’s NFL draft, adding talent across different position groups to help the transition to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

But there may not be room on the roster for all of the new additions, one NFL analyst predicted, offering a tough outlook for a rookie defensive back.

Rookie Safety Jalon Kilgore Starting at the Bottom

In an article outlining the path for each rookie player to land on the final 53-man roster, SI.com writer Alex Brasky suggested that fifth-round safety Jalen Kilgore is stuck at the bottom of the position group.

“There is some variance in how things may work out for Buffalo’s two fifth-round picks, safety Jalon Kilgore and defensive tackle Zane Durant,” Brasky wrote. “Before the start of training camp, it doesn’t appear as if either player has much of an opportunity to become a significant member of their respective position groups.”

Kilgore will get an early start to make an impression, with rookies reporting to training camp on Tuesday, a week ahead of the rest of their teammates.

The Bills made some sweeping changes to their safety room, parting ways with starter Taylor Rapp and watching veteran Jordan Poyer’s contract end, potentially leading to retirement. The team brought on a pair of veterans in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, while also resigning reserve and special teams regular Damar Hamlin.

Brasky predicted that the signings “may make it difficult for Kilgore to carve out a role defensively.” He added that both Kilgore and Durant could end up missing the final roster, though Kilgore will likely get some extra opportunities on special teams.

“It would be somewhat of a surprise if either mid-round pick failed to make the roster, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see either player left off the team’s final 53,” Brasky wrote. “To stop that from happening, Kilgore must prove he is capable on special teams, where he had plenty of experience playing in college.”

Bill Facing Decision on Damar Hamlin

The Bills could also face a difficult decision on Damar Hamlin, who has been a fill-in starter at times but often relegated to the bench. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes that the Bills could turn to safety Sam Franklin to fill Hamlin’s role on special teams, leaving the veteran safety as a cut candidate at the end of the summer.

“There are a lot of names at the safety spot, even without including Hancock. Bishop and Gardner-Johnson are extremely likely to be the starting duo if healthy,” Buscgalia wrote. “Being a fifth-round draft pick works in Kilgore’s favor in making the 53-man roster as a rookie.

“Franklin will be on the team for special teams. After that, expect a legitimate competition between Stone and Hamlin to make the roster outright. Based on guaranteed money, Stone ($187,500) has the edge over Hamlin ($25,000).”

Both Hamlin and Kilgore could be candidates to return on the practice squad, though it could be more of a challenge to get their fifth-round pick through waivers.