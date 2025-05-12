Bills RB James Cook Delivers Ominous Statement on Contract Dispute

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has made it known that he wants a new contract, while the team has made it clear that there is no movement toward a new deal.

The next step remains uncertain, but Cook would not rule out the possibility of a holdout as the team nears the mandatory portion of its offseason schedule.

The Bills running back broke his silence on the contract impasse this week, speaking out while playing in a celebrity poker tournament. His ominous statement sheds no new light on the situation, adding uncertainty about his future with the team.

James Cook: ‘Let the Business Take Care of the Business’

Speaking to Poker News at an event in Las Vegas, Cook was asked about the possibility of a holdout, but would not reveal his next steps.

“I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself … just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said.

Cook is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and coming off back-to-back seasons where he topped the 1,000-yard plateau — the first Bills running back to achieve that since LeSean McCoy. Cook also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 in 2024, leading a strong rushing attack in Buffalo that complemented Josh Allen and the passing game.

Cook has made it clear that he wants a new contract, floating the idea of making $15 million per season. That would put him among the highest-paid running backs in the league.

Cook added that the situation is out of his hands, saying he has no idea if the team will be willing to give him a contract extension.

“However it works out, it works out,” Cook told Poker News. “I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football.”

Bills Not Worried About James Cook Holdout

The Bills have addressed fears that Cook could hold out, with general manager Brandon Beane saying he has “no doubt” that the running back will be joining teammates for the mandatory practices to come. Cook was absent from the voluntary practices held a few weeks ago.

Cook would incur fines if he were to miss mandatory practices or training camp, which is set to kick off in more than two months.

Beane has previously said that he does not anticipate giving Cook a new contract this offseason, though did praise the running back’s dedication to the team and importance in the offense.

There had been some concern with Cook after his brother, running back Dalvin Cook, threatened to hold out before the 2020 season while seeking a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Dalvin Cook ultimately showed up for training camp.