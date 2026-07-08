Bills RB James Cook Makes Personal News as Season Nears

The Buffalo Bills still have close to three weeks before they get back to work at training camp, but running back James Cook is taking to the field early.

Cook traveled to Syracuse to host a youth football camp this week, meeting with some young fans and offering guidance. The Bills running back is looking to defend his league rushing title, the first time in more than half a century that a Bills back earned that honor.

James Cook Gives Back to Young Players

As CNYCentral.com reported, Cook hosted his youth football camp with FlexWork Sports at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Cook helped lead some drills while also signing autographs and answering questions.

Edward Galloway, the director of camp opportunities and logistics for FlexWork, told the news outlet that Cook wanted to find an opportunity to make a difference for the young players.

“We’re always trying to find locations where kids don’t have access to players,” Galloway said. “As you can see, we’re kind of far from the stadium, which is good. Lots of players that are from outside of the area want to come in and show a little love to local communities.”

James Cook Had Big Offseason, Looking Forward to 2026

After the best season of his NFL career in 2025 — leading the league with 1,621 rushing yards — Cook had an eventful offseason. The Bills running back graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science.

Cook is looking to replicate his success in the coming season, but a ranking from ESPN put together by a group of league executives, coaches, and scouts puts him as just the No. 7 running back for 2026.

The report suggested that Cook should have been higher, but the group of veterans ahead of him have their votes locked in.

“But he was one of five players to appear on every ballot, thanks to a league-leading 1,621 rushing yards last season. He also led the league in rushing yards over expected (358),” the report noted. “Cook is the first Buffalo player to lead the AFC in rushing since Thurman Thomas in 1993. He’s also the first Bill to lead the NFL since O.J. Simpson (1975-76).”

One AFC executive praised Cook for his versatility.

“He has a three-down skill set, pass-game value, inside run ability and a speed threat on the outside,” the executive said. “[He] has become a complete player.”

The Bill could lean into that versatility, with NFL analyst Greg Cosell predicting that the team could hand a heavier workload to their top running back.

“Now that Joe Brady is the head coach, he dictates how he wants the offense and the game to be played,” Cosell said on the Ross Tucker Podcast, via SI.com. “The big question to me is: do they stay with their run-pass ratio.”

Cosell noted that the Bills ran the ball 52.5% of offensive plays last season, questioning whether will stick to that ratio.

“And I know they ran the ball extremely well,” added Cosell. “Believe it or not, I spoke to a defensive coach this offseason that thought James Cook, a year ago, was the toughest back to defend when they had to put together a game plan.”