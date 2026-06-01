Bills RB James Cook Makes Personal News After Missing OTAs

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook missed the team’s optional OTAs last month, but has plans to return to Western New York for a different athletic endeavor.

Cook was one of roughly 10 Bills players not in attendance at the second round of practices in late May, but there are no signs of ill will between the star running back and the front office. Cook will be in the area soon enough, confirming his attendance at a teammate’s charitable event next week.

James Cook Helping Out a Teammate

The Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate and Thruway rival of the Buffalo Bison, announced on Monday that Cook would be participating in teammate Greg Rousseau’s charity softball game on June 7.

“CONFIRMED,” the team shared in a post on Instagram. “James Cook is joining the lineup for the Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game on June 7 at ESL Ballpark! Bills Mafia, this is one you won’t want to miss”

Cook is now joining several other players who have confirmed their attendance at the annual charity event. Rousseau took over hosting from former teammate Micah Hyde, whose charity softball event regularly drew thousands of fans at games in Buffalo and Rochester.

Bills receiver Keon Coleman had announced last week that he would take part in the game, and several starters on defense have already committed to play.

The charity event benefits the Rousseau Family Foundation, which aims to help out underserved families.

“The Rousseau Family Foundation inspires and empowers children from low-income communities to achieve their educational and career goals,” the foundation noted. “We provide resources, mentorship, and support to help them overcome barriers and succeed. By uplifting underprivileged families through financial assistance, education programs, and career readiness initiatives, we create opportunities for brighter futures and lasting change. Together, we’re building a foundation for success, one child and one family at a time.”

James Cook Set to Return to Buffalo Soon

Though Cook skipped out on the team’s final round of optional practices, he is expected to return to Buffalo for the team’s mandatory minicamp this month.

Cook is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cook became the first Bills running back to win the league rushing title in more than 50 years, adding a strong rushing counterpart to Josh Allen and the passing game.

SI.com’s Alex Brasky predicted that Cook would match his performance in 2026.

“If all goes well and he remains healthy, Cook should once again be among the most feared running backs in the NFL,” Brasky wrote. “And to make matters even more favorable for the Bills, Cook’s contract he signed last offseason worth $11.5 million average annual value has proven to be a steal. A huge win for Buffalo.”

Cook had a bit of tension with the team last season as he was angling for a new contract, with his older brother, former NFL running back Dalvin Cook, publicly pushing for him to earn $15 millino per season. The Bills ultimately gave Cook a smaller extension, but one that keeps him locked down in Buffalo for the near future.