Bills RB James Cook Throws Subtle Shade at Team Over Playoff Exit

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook may harbor some ill feelings about the team’s gameplan in its bitter playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills fell to the Chiefs 32-29 in last season’s AFC Championship game, failing to hold onto a third-quarter lead and watching Patrick Mahomes break a late tie to earn a trip back to the Super Bowl.

The Bills took some criticism for their utilization of Cook in the game, and the running back seemed to agree with the sentiment in a recent interview.

Cook Shares His Thoughts on Usage in Title Game

Cook had a big impact on the AFC title game, taking 13 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, including a diving score in the third quarter that gave the Bills a 22-21 lead. But he had just one carry and one catch in the fourth quarter, with the Bills giving the ball to backup Ty Johnson on the final drive.

The running back appeared on the NightCap podcast on Thursday, with host Shannon Sharpe asking what the team should have done differently against the Chiefs and Mahomes. Cook said the team needed to take a more aggressive approach on offense.

Cook later issued a more direct statement, saying the team should have utilized him more in the game.

Cook topped the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season, leading the NFL during the regular season with 16 touchdowns on the ground. But he has also faced criticism for some other areas of his game, namely pass blocking. The team often took Cook off the field in these circumstances, turning to Johnson in third-down and passing situations.

James Cook Wants New Deal

During Thursday’s appearance, Cook also made it clear that he wants to see a new contract extension from the team. The running back has one more season remaining on his rookie deal but has been publicly angling for a new deal, hinting that he’s seeking a massive $15 million per year contract.

Cook told Sharpe on Thursday that he believes he has earned the raise.

“I just feel like we’re deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks,” Cook said. “I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I’m going to keep doing it.”

The Bills running back also pushed aside concerned that his contract talk is harmful to the team,

“I’m going to stand on what I stand on,” Cook said. “And I don’t want to feel like a cancer at all. Because I don’t like all that attention and all that. That’s not me, honestly. I’m just standing on business and what I deserve. That’s it. What I deserve.”