Bills RB James Cook Named Top Trade Candidate This Offseason

James Cook Named as Team’s Top Roster Question

Ballentine noted that the Bills don’t have many holes on offense, fine-tuning their wide receiving corps after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis last offseason and shoring up other positions of need.

But the uncertainty over Cook’s long-term future could lead the team to consider trade offers, he wrote.

“Fortunately for Beane and Co., there aren’t a lot of questions for one of the best offenses in the league,” Ballentine wrote. “Josh Allen has proven he can make the Bills weapons work and the biggest potentially negative storyline revolves around whether James Cook will get a new contract extension or if we are headed toward a holdout.”

Cook has become a major part of the team’s offense, topping the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons — the first Bills running back to achieve that mark since LeSean McCoy. He unlocked a new aspect to the team’s offense, taking pressure off Josh Allen and the passing game and helping the team put together one of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL last season.

James Cook’s Uncertain Future in Buffalo

Cook added more uncertainty around his future in Buffalo earlier this month, when he appeared at a poker event in Las Vegas and spoke vaguely about his plans. Speaking to Poker News, Cook said the ball is in the team’s court but would not rule out the idea of a holdout.

“I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself … just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said.

Cook’s contract situation may have gotten even more complicated after star Derrick Henry landed a two-year extension worth $40 million. As SI.com’s Randy Gurzi noted, the deal raised the floor for running back contracts and may have gotten Cook closer to his goal of making $15 million per year — whether that’s with the Bills or not.