Bills RB James Cook Faces Growing Trade Speculation After Contract Update

Bills Could Find Willing Partner

Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News pointed out that the Bills have been willing to make tough decisions on players before, moving on from wide receiver Stefon Diggs last year while his value was still high.

“Should Cook fit into a similar boat, would the Bills do something similar?” Bailey wrote. “It’s possible, especially in this running back renaissance where guys like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry have shown everyone the difference-makers they are on contending teams. Cook has shown that in his own right, and there would be teams calling.”

Cook played a major role in the team’s offense, topping 1,000 yards last season while scoring a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.

Bailey floated the Dallas Cowboys as a potential destination, noting that the team already signed Cook’s older brother, Dalvin Cook. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson could also utilize Cook in the same way he did Jahmyr Gibbs when he was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Bailey added.

“The market would be there, it would just come down to how the Bills feel about the likelihood of extending Cook, and if the relationship between team and player is in a good spot,” Bailey wrote.

Ominous Signs Around James Cook

The Bills handed contract extensions to a series of key players this offseason, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Christian Benford, both members of the draft class of 2022 along with Cook.

But Beane said the team is not close to a new contract with Cook and likely won’t be visiting talks anytime soon.