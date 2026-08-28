Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Definitive Statement on First-Round CB Amid Struggles

There is no cornerback controversy with the Buffalo Bills, head coach Joe Brady said after the team’s final preseason game.

The Bills wrapped up an undefeated preseason with a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there were some issues on both sides of the ball in the 28-27 win. That included the play of first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who struggled at times during training camp and the preseason.

Despite some missteps, Hairston was still able to lock down the starting job for the season opener, Brady revealed after the game.

Maxwell Hairston Returns to Starting Lineup

Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Brady was asked about Hairston’s place with the team. The second-year cornerback was overpowered on a Steelers touchdown, but Brady stood by Hairston.

“He’s our starting corner. He’s exactly what we look for in a corner… he’s our guy,” Brady said, via reporter Dan Fetes.

As SI.com writer Alex Brasky added, Hairston was outplayed by an even younger cornerback at times this preseason.

“Joe Brady says Maxwell Hairston ‘is our starting corner’ despite a rough performance this summer Hairston got bulldozed by Germie Bernard en route to the Steelers’ first TD Thursday,” Brasky wrote. “Davison Igbinosun has been the better player in training camp and preseason”

Hairston had an injury-shortened rookie season, appearing in 11 games with three starts. He made 18 total tackles with two interceptions.

Maxwell Hairston Reached His Initial Goal

Hairston acknowledged his rookie-year struggles this summer, saying he intended to be available and in the starting lineup for every game.

“I got a lot to prove to myself,” Hairston said in July, via the Buffalo News. “My goal is to be a full-season starter. Honestly, my goal is to do whatever I can to help us win a Super Bowl. Day in, day out, come in and take care of my body and just keep going.”

New cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said he saw plenty of drive from the second-year player this summer.

“Max, you see great upside and great ability,” Valai said. “Obviously, he got hurt to start the year, so he’s understanding. … I can’t wait to see him on the field when the fall hits and camp hits and getting into the season. You talk about somebody with tremendous upside and a high level of want-to. He’s very intentional with everything he does. A lot of people have intent, but he’s intentional at the doing aspect of it. You see a guy who’s really, really focused in proving the Bills right in picking him.”