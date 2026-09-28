Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Josh Allen Announcement After Injury Scare

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ugly win, and some concerns about a potential injury.

Allen took some hard hits during the game and appeared to pull back on some of his normal scrambles out of the pocket, leading to speculation that he may have suffered an injury. But Brady put those fears to rest, announcing that Allen was dealing with the more regular bumps and bruises that come with a physical contest.

Joe Brady Addresses Josh Allen Injury

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brady said it’s not unusual for Allen to suffer some minor injuries due to his physical playing style. The Bills head coach added that Allen isn’t dealing with anything significant this week, easing fears of whether he could miss playing time in the coming weeks.

“Brady said Josh Allen is always a little banged up after games and added ‘I’m never concerned about him,’ ” noted reporter Sal Capaccio in a post on X.

There had been some concern for Allen’s long-term health after he took a hard hit to the knee while being tackled against the Chargers. Sports doctor Jesse Morse, who speculates on injury severity on social media, predicted Allen could miss up to a few weeks if the injury was significant — or the entire season, if it involved his ACL.

In a video post, Morse suggested that Allen might need to add some restrictions in future weeks.

“This may very well be a Grade 1, which would be okay; he’d probably play with a knee sleeve. But his mobility and rushing ability would be compromised,” Morse said. … “If this is moderate, there is a possibility he misses games.”

Josh Allen Prevailed After Sloppy Game

After a red-hot start to the season that included nine total touchdowns in the first two weeks, Allen had some uncharacteristic struggles against the Chargers. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, with the Bills committing two more turnovers in fumbles by James Cook and Dalton Kincaid.

But Allen also recorded two rushing touchdowns and Cook added another as they stormed back from an early 10-0 deficit to win 24-16.

After the game, Brady said it was his fault for not preparing his team well enough.

“I’ve got to start by pointing the thumb at myself,” Brady said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “Everything that we put on that field is a reflection of me. I’m not going to start off by saying, ‘Hey, you guys have to be better.’ If it’s showing up on tape, I’m allowing it.”

The Bills have a chance to get off to a strong division lead next week when they host the 1-2 New England Patriots, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s not clear yet if Allen could face any restrictions in practice as he recovers from the bumps and bruises, but his status for the game does not appear to be in doubt.