Bills HC Joe Brady Explains Why He Sent a Message With Josh Allen Decision

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will see the field in the preseason, with new head coach Joe Brady following the precedent set by the previous coaching regime.

Brady explained this week why he’s putting the franchise quarterback on the field for at least some of the team’s preseason games, which could put his health at risk. Brady already revealed that he would be playing everyone who is available, adding some stakes to the competition for roster spots.

Joe Brady Wants Josh Allen to Set the Example

Speaking to reporters this week, Brady revealed that he wanted to send a message by playing Allen in the preseason. The Bills quarterback had seen limited preseason time under former head coach Sean McDermott, often staying in for a drive or two before giving way to the team’s backups.

“I mean, you guys have had conversations with Josh and know how he plays. There’s only one way that he plays, right? And I think that’s a message to the whole football team,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “… Like this is NFL football. Guys are fighting for their lives, and there’s a physicality. If you just dip your toe in, that’s when I think bad happens with that. So, if we’re out there going, we’re going.”

Brady hinted that he would take a careful approach with Allen, not putting the team’s star player at any additional risk of injury.

“I would hope that he’s mindful of [it being the preseason], but I want him to be competitive and be Josh Allen,” Brady said. “I hope everybody else kind of embraces that same mindset — wake up and let’s go play some football.”

Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2018, but has played through several lingering injuries in recent seasons.

He suffered a broken foot in a December game last year, playing through the injury for the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs before undergoing surgery after the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Bills Have Tough Decisions to Make

Brady said that every player who is healthy enough will see time in the preseason, which could give the team additional insight on some key roster battles. The Bills are expected to have a competitive battle for the final spot at wide receiver, where veterans Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield are expected to compete.

Both players are expected to make contributions on special teams — Hardman as a return specialist and Sherfield on coverage units — which could give both an edge. But their preseason action could also help the team’s coaching staff determine which would have more to contribute on offense.