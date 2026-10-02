Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Keon Coleman Announcement Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills will get a key member of the passing game back on the field this Sunday.
Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed the status for Keon Coleman, who is playing through an injury and was limited in practice this week. The Bills had several injuries in the week leading up to the rivalry game, but appear to be on track to get most of them back on the field.
Keon Coleman’s Status Revealed
Speaking to reporters on Friday after the team released its final injury report, Brady said that Coleman would be able to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“He’ll be ready to rock for the game,” Brady said.
Coleman has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a week. He was limited in practice last week before ultimately playing against the Los Angeles Chargers, then was limited again this week.
Coleman has been an important part of the offense, making eight receptions for 101 yards, including one catch for 37 yards in the win over the Chargers.
Bills Could Lose Another Key Player
While the Bills are getting Coleman back, they are at risk of losing a key player on defense. Starting cornerback Christian Benford has been dealing with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable on the final report.
The Athletic reporter Joe Buscaglia predicted that he would not be able to suit up on Sunday, saying the pressure would fall on a pair of young cornerbacks to pick up the slack.
“Without Benford, the pressure falls on two of the Bills’ top draft picks over the last two years,” Buscaglia wrote. “Second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston and rookie Davison Igbinosun will get the start, and pending health, both should play the full game. This has not been Benford’s best start to a season by any means, but his quiet reps of tight coverage in tough matchups against a team’s top receiver have gone overlooked compared to the noticeable catches he’s surrendered.”
The Bills also listed running back Ray Davis as questionable for the game. The team could be forced to make a difficult decision, with practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. already elevated twice this year. The team could only elevate him one more time before having to sign him to the active roster.
Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Keon Coleman Announcement Before Patriots Game