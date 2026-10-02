Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Keon Coleman Announcement Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills will get a key member of the passing game back on the field this Sunday.

Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed the status for Keon Coleman, who is playing through an injury and was limited in practice this week. The Bills had several injuries in the week leading up to the rivalry game, but appear to be on track to get most of them back on the field.

Keon Coleman’s Status Revealed

Speaking to reporters on Friday after the team released its final injury report, Brady said that Coleman would be able to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.