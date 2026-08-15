Bills’ Joe Brady Opens up on Deone Walker After Preseason Breakout

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker is taking on a bigger role under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and got his sophomore season off to a great start in Saturday’s preseason win.

Walker was dominant against the first-team offense of the Carolina Panthers, disrupting the offense and stuffing up the middle. Walker is expected to move to the middle of Leonhard’s new 3-4 base alignment and flashed big potential in Saturday’s win.

Deone Walker Earns Praise From Joe Brady

Walker played only two series to start the game before he left with many of the other defensive starters, but made his presence felt. He recorded two tackles, including a sack of quarterback Bryce Young, controlling the middle of the defensive line.

After the game, head coach Joe Brady said it was a continuation of the promise he began showing last season. He predicted that Walker could continue in an important role, occupying the middle and opening up opportunities for his teammates.

“I felt like he was an emerging stud last year going back and looking at the tape,” Brady said. “He’s so mature, his size and his length and his versatility up front. In a limited role, you felt him out on the football field. What that does for Ed Oliver, what that does for the other guys is huge. I say all the time you’ve got to stop the run, and a guy with his size and length and versatility helps with that.”

The Bills had an overall dominant defensive performance in the 29-14 win, holding the Panthers to three-and-outs on each of the first three drives of the game.

Deone Walker Made Waves With Performance

As reporter Matt Bove of WKBW noted, Walker appeared dominant from the start of Saturday’s 24-14 win.

“On the Panthers’ first drive of the game, Deone Walker made a big run stop on first down and pressured Young to force an incompletion on third down,” Bove wrote. “On their second possession, Walker generated pressure on third down, and Terrel Bernard batted down Young’s pass to force another punt. And then on the starters’ final series, Walker had the previously mentioned sack. He finished the day with three total tackles and a sack.”

Bove added that Walker showed flashes of strong play in his rookie season in 2025, and appears poised to continue growing this year.

“I’d argue Walker’s was the Bills’ most pleasant surprise last season, and we may have just seen the beginning. If he can fit into this new defensive scheme, it should allow opportunities for both him and Ed Oliver to wreak havoc,” Bove wrote.

The Bills had an unexpected setback in the middle this week after the league announced that defensive lineman Philadrian Mathis for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policies.

Mathis appeared to be on track for a backup role, which will likely now go to DeWayne Carter.