Bills HC Joe Brady Hasn’t Ruled Out Possible Reunion With Stefon Diggs

The Bills made a significant trade this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Buffalo had to part with a second-round pick in the 2026 draft to secure him, which demonstrates its intent for him to have a big season. However, could the Bills still be looking to bring in another veteran receiver?

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still a free agent as training camp began at the end of July. A reunion in Buffalo is possible, but head coach Joe Brady doesn’t have any information on whether the Bills will bring him back.

“I don’t know anything about him returning,” Brady told Kay Adams on Saturday when asked if Diggs could return to the Bills. I know [Brandon] Beane always has the mindset that we are always out there roaming. I love the way our receiver room is rolling right now and the confidence they are playing with and the connection they are rolling with.”

Diggs Played Four Seasons With the Bills

Diggs played with the Bills from 2020 to 2023, where he recorded 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in the spring of 2024, and he only played eight seasons after suffering a knee injury. He moved on to the Patriots last season, where he recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, helping New England reach the Super Bowl. The Patriots released him at the start of the offseason, and he has been looking for a new home ever since.

Brady Spent Two Seasons Coaching Diggs

Brady only spent two seasons with Diggs in Buffalo. He joined the team in 2022 as the quarterbacks coach and then transitioned to interim offensive coordinator in the middle of the 2023 season, when Buffalo parted ways with Ken Dorsey. Although Brady didn’t have much time working directly with Diggs in the offense, he does have a good relationship with him.

“Stefon was awesome for us,” Brady added. “I mean the success that Stefon had in Buffalo. Like, part of the offense I am running and that we are continuing to elevate is him coming here and what he was able to do in continuing to get us to this point. Josh Allen wouldn’t have continued to elevate the career he has had without a guy like Stefon Diggs.”

Diggs Still Has a Place in His Heart For Buffalo

As Brady said, he doesn’t know whether the Bills are looking to add Diggs, but if they are, it seems Diggs still has a lot of love for Buffalo.

“Listen. I love y’all,” Diggs said of Buffalo in February, via Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens. “I know I’m far gone, but I do miss y’all. I have a great relationship with y’all. Keep hanging your hat on that quarterback. That quarterback is a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

If the Bills were to add Diggs, it wouldn’t hurt their chances. Buffalo could sign him to a cheap contract, and if he doesn’t perform well, it could let him go without having to give up anything significant to acquire him or pay him big money.