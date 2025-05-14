Ex-Bills Captain Says Return to Buffalo Would Be ‘Fantasy Ending’ to Career

Micah Hyde had one last stand with the Buffalo Bills to end his NFL playing career, and his former counterpart could have similar plans in mind.

Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer said this week that he would love to finish his career out with the Bills. Poyer was released last offseason in a cap-saving move, joining the Miami Dolphins. Now a free agent once again, Poyer openly pined about a potential return to Buffalo.

Jordan Poyer Not Ready to Retire

Speaking to the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Poyer said he believes he still has some football left in him.

“I love the game, you know? I’m in a place right now where I played 12 years, extremely thankful and blessed to have played the game for such a long time,” Poyer said.

Poyer lamented that 2024 was a difficult year, making the transition from Buffalo to Miami and playing for a team that struggled on defense.

“Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels. Our team wasn’t very good. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn’t work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I’m thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like.”

The former All-Pro safety had an idea of what he wants it to look like, suggesting he could end his career with the Bills, where he served as a defensive captain for much of his tenure.

“It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows?” Power said. “I’m just being an open book right now, really enjoying life for what it is.”

Poyer was a cornerstone of Buffalo’s defense since joining the team in 2017, one of the first free-agency additions for general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. He and Hyde helped the team break its 17-year playoff drought and grow into perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Bills Added Competition at Safety

It’s not clear what kind of role Poyer could play if he does return to Buffalo. The team added free agent Darrick Forrest, who had previously started games for the Washington Commanders, and could be moving 2024 draft pick Cole Bishop into a starting role at safety. The Bills also have veterans Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, and Damar Hamlin returning to their roles on the team.

When Hyde returned to the Bills for the final stretch of the 2024 season and playoff run, he was added to the practice squad and not elevated for any games. He embraced the role and the chance to help mentor some of the team’s younger players, including Bishop.

It’s not clear if Poyer would be willing to play a similar role if he does return to Buffalo. The veteran safety still started 16 games with the Dolphins last season, making 98 total tackles.