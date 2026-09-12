Bills QB Josh Allen Gets ‘Bold’ Prediction After Struggles Against Texans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has seen some of his worst games come against the Houston Texans, the team’s Week 1 opponent.

But one NFL outlet believes this will be the year Allen solves the vaunted defense, which recently held him to the worst completion percentage of his career. CBS Sports predicted that unlike past years, Allen won’t get “smoked” by the Texans when the Bills travel to Houston on Sunday.

Josh Allen Has Struggled Against the Texans

The outlet noted that Allen had one of the worst quarterback performances in recent memory in the team’s 2024 loss to the Texans, then struggled again in 2025.

“In the 2024 season, Allen totaled a career-low 30% completion percentage (9-30), the worst by any quarterback with 30-plus pass attempts in a game since 1992, per CBS Sports Research,” the report noted. “Last year, the Texans sacked Allen a career-worst eight times, with Will Anderson Jr. (2.5) and Danielle Hunter (2.0) becoming the first duo with multiple sacks each against Allen in the same game.”

The outlet added that the Texans have a unique ability to ground Allen, with Anderson and Hunter able to keep him in the pocket and under pressure.

But the Bills added help this offseason in the form of wide receiver DJ Allen, which could counteract Houston’s advantage, the outlet added. In a list of “bold” predictions for Week 1, CBS Sports suggested that Allen will finally turn in a good performance against the Texans.

“Allen will buck this trend of getting his face caved in by Houston by finding new WR1 DJ Moore early and often, as well as relying on the screen game at unforeseen levels to turn the pressure level down,” CBS Sports noted. “This will free up Allen to play a less chaotic brand of football and settle into the game, thus allowing him to have an average to above-average game against the Texans for the first time in years.”

Josh Allen Confident in His Offensive Line

Despite being sacked eight times in last season’s loss, Allen said he is confident that his offensive line will get the better of Houston’s aggressive defense this year.

“It’s extremely high,” Allen said. “I love Spencer Brown not just as a football player but as a human being. Talk about a guy who puts in the work, does things the right way, and continues to get better each and every year. Very excited to have him as my right tackle. Hopefully he will get that notoriety fairly soon, because I think he’s that talented. He’s a special player.”

Brown wasn’t so high on his own performance, admitting he was a weak link against the Texans last season and saying he’s ready to play better in this year’s season opener on Sunday.

“For me it can’t get much worse,” Brown said. … “Dion (Dawkins) and I both got banged up, they got a lot of pressure on Josh, and they came out firing. Their defense is easily the top defense in the NFL, in my opinion. The way they fly around, the way they chase the ball, their secondary, how they cover. And obviously they have $80 million dollars tied up in pass rush guys.”