Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Controversy Over Honor From Fellow NFL Players

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen’s peers voted him as the best quarterback in the NFL.

Pundits aren’t so sure they agree.

Allen finally made his appearance on NFL.com’s NFL Top 100 list, a player-voted ranking of the league’s best players. He landed at No. 2, the top quarterback in the league and only behind star edge rusher Myles Garrett.

The ranking drew some controversy, however, with many of Allen’s critics disagreeing that he reached such a lofty place in the NFL rankings.

Josh Allen Earned Praise for Stellar Season

As the Bills noted in an announcement of Allen’s achievement, he has ranked in the top 100 for each of the last seven seasons and finished in the top 10 four times.

“Allen’s final season before the age of 30 was one of the best of his time in Buffalo to this point, setting a career-high in both completion percentage (69.3%) and becoming the youngest player in NFL history to reach 300 total touchdowns,” the team noted.