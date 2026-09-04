Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Controversy Over Honor From Fellow NFL Players

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen’s peers voted him as the best quarterback in the NFL.
Pundits aren’t so sure they agree.
Allen finally made his appearance on NFL.com’s NFL Top 100 list, a player-voted ranking of the league’s best players. He landed at No. 2, the top quarterback in the league and only behind star edge rusher Myles Garrett.
The ranking drew some controversy, however, with many of Allen’s critics disagreeing that he reached such a lofty place in the NFL rankings.
Josh Allen Earned Praise for Stellar Season
As the Bills noted in an announcement of Allen’s achievement, he has ranked in the top 100 for each of the last seven seasons and finished in the top 10 four times.
“Allen’s final season before the age of 30 was one of the best of his time in Buffalo to this point, setting a career-high in both completion percentage (69.3%) and becoming the youngest player in NFL history to reach 300 total touchdowns,” the team noted.
Allen threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 579 rushing yards with 14 rushing scores — the third-most in the league. The team also noted that Allen had one of the most accurate seasons of his career.
“Continuing to sharpen the skills with his arm, Allen was a staple of accuracy in 2026,” the team noted. “The gunslinger posted his best bad throw percentage (13% down from 18.7% in 2024) along with the highest on target throw percentage (79.9) of his career.”
Josh Allen’s Ranking Faces Scrutiny
Not all agreed that Allen should have been ranked so high. NFL.com’s Jeremy Bregman, in an immediate analysis of his outlet’s own ranking that it compiled through the votes of fellow NFL players, believed that the reigning league MVP should have ranked above Allen.
“The more surprising call by the players was at the tippy-top, sticking with Josh Allen at No. 2 over eventual league MVP Matthew Stafford at No. 4,” Bregman wrote.
Bregman added that Allen seemed to decline from his MVP season in 2024, making the ranking even more curious.
“Allen, meanwhile, didn’t hit the standard he set in his 2024 MVP campaign (No. 3 overall in the Top 100),” Bregman wrote. “Though he improved his completion percentage in 2025, Allen took a career-worst 40 sacks and committed 17 turnovers — that’s not even including his two picks and three fumbles in Buffalo’s heartbreaking Divisional Round loss to Denver. Allen may not have been the best quarterback in his division last season! The margins were surely slim at the top, but Stafford, despite enjoying a career-best ranking, should feel snubbed.”
Many of Allen’s critics joined Bregman in questioning the ranking, suggesting that Allen should rank below either Stafford or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Controversy Over Honor From Fellow NFL Players