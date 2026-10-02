Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers Warning to Patriots Ahead of Divisional Showdown

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen loves the pressure of a team that blitzes, and almost no one does it more than their upcoming opponent.

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo this weekend desperate for a win, coming off a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that dropped them to 1-2. The reigning AFC champions would fall three games behind the Bills with a loss, and are expected to ratchet up the pressure on Allen.

The Bills quarterback is looking forward to it.

Josh Allen Ready for Pressure Patriots Will Bring

As reporter Sal Maoirana of the Democrat & Chronicle noted, the Patriots are one of the most blitz-heavy teams in the NFL, sending pressure at a 43.8% rate. Allen said he loves it when teams send extra pressure, a warning to the Patriots that he’s excited to pick apart the soft spots in the defense.

“Generally defenses when they do blitz, there is more area, more space for your receivers and tight ends, especially if you can get it protected, or at least know where your problems are and have answers to those problems,” Allen said. “Creates a real advantage for the offense, in my opinion, but again, if you’re not tuned into what’s going on and you slide it the wrong way and you get pressure right away, that’s no fun for any quarterback in the league.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he wants his team to start increasing pressure on opposing quarterbacks, hoping to create game-changing plays that can pull them out of their early season funk.

“Our identity needs to be about affecting the quarterback,” Vrabel said when he was asked about the reliance on the blitz. “It needs to be about creating turnovers and being able to force teams into longer yardage situations. If that, each week, requires us to pressure, then I think that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Bills Face Struggling Quarterback

The Patriots ended Buffalo’s five-year streak of AFC East titles last season largely behind the play of quarterback Drake Maye, who fell just short of a league MVP trophy. But Maye has struggled this season, throwing for just one touchdown and five interceptions this season.

Vrabel said Maye needs to relax more in the pocket, comparing him to a golfer who is too tight.

“Sometimes we’re so focused on it that we try to choke the life out of the golf club. And we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways,” Vrabel said. “We need to relax. We need to settle in and go play football.”