Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Clear Prediction for Patriots Game After Injury Scare

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be back to a familiar place this season — playing through minor injuries.

Allen has dealt with ailments of varying degrees in recent seasons, including a broken foot for the final games of last season and a broken bone in his non-throwing hand in 2024. Allen again appeared to be hurt during a play in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but a sports injury expert believes he will once again play through it.

Josh Allen Expected to Suit Up Against Patriots

Allen sparked some concern when he appeared to be favoring his leg following last week’s win, prompting some to point to a play when a Chargers defender tackled him with hard contact to Allen’s knee.

David Chao, a former team physician for the then-San Diego Chargers, analyzed the play and said he doesn’t believe there was a high risk of significant injury for Allen.

“Josh Allen does take a hit on the outside of his left knee, but we feel he’s more hurt than injured,” said Chao in a Sports Injury Central update, via SI.com.

Chao added that Allen’s foot was not planted, which lessened the risk of a significant injury that would cause him to miss time.

“Takes a blow on the outside of the left knee,” Chao said. “Thankfully, his foot was not planted. Do not see a significant MCL injury. This is not a Jaxson Dart type injury.”

Chao ultimately concluded that Allen would not be at risk of missing this week’s game.

“Our analysis is he is hurt, not injured,” Chao said. “Bumps, bruises? Yes. Sore? Yes. Swelling? Yes. Will he need some rehab? Yes. Is he going to miss any time? We don’t believe so. Do not see this as structural.”

Josh Allen Looking to Rebound

Allen will be looking to bounce back from one of his worst games in recent memory. He committed three turnovers in the 24-16 win over the Chargers, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, but the Bills were able to overcome thanks in large part to a strong defensive effort.

Allen and the Bills have a chance to rebound in a big way, facing a reeling Patriots team that just lost in a blowout to the Jacksonville Jaguars to fall to 1-2. The Bills can seize an early three-game lead in the AFC East with a win.