Bills QB Josh Allen’s Message to Lions Defender Caught on Hot Mic

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen toyed with the Detroit Lions defense on Thursday, carving them up for 41 points and five total touchdowns.

A video posted after the game showed that Allen also literally toyed with them, calling out defenders in an exchange caught on a hot mic during the game.

Josh Allen Called Out Lions Defenders

In the video shared by Jomboy Media, Allen was seen using an especially hard count in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Allen eventually gave up, asking the defenders if they were going to fall for his ruse.

“You gonna jump?” Allen asked. “No?”

The Bills quarterback had another stellar day, completing 20-of-31 passes for 248 yards with three touchdowns. He added another two rushing touchdowns, giving him nine total touchdowns just two games into the NFL season.

Josh Allen Happy After Bills Win

Allen said after the game that he was happy with the peformance from his offense, especially in the first half when they scored the first three times they touched the ball.

“We executed in the first half,” Allen said, via The Athletic. “A couple plays that we want to clean up and wish we had back, but short week against a really good team, a very well-coached team, Jared Goff who had some unbelievable throws tonight, they’re always gonna be a fight. I’m just happy we came out and kept fighting the highs and the lows and stayed pretty constant and found a way to win.”

Allen added that he was excited to play the first game in the new Highmark Stadium, even if he wasn’t able to fully take in the moment.

“You kind of black out in that moment,” Allen said. “It’s hard to really fully feel it. But when I was standing on the sideline during the national anthem, that’s when I got a little emotional. Just understanding the moment, the gravity of the situation. I’m extremely blessed to be the quarterback of this franchise and get to do what I do, because it’s what I love to do. And I don’t take that for granted.”

The Bills moved to 2-0 with the win, navigating through what was expected to be one of the more difficult stretches of their season. They will now have 10 days off to rest and recover before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that was upset by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The extra rest could be especially important for the Bills after wide receiver DJ Moore was hurt in the win. Moore went down before halftime after a defender fell on him on the endzone, leading to an apparent shoulder injury. The veteran wide receiver underwent X-rays during the game, but the team had not yet revealed a prognosis.