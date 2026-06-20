Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Personal Announcement as NFL Season Approaches

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a busy offseason, rehabbing just in time to expand his family and make a big impact in his adopted community.

Allen shared a message about the impact of his foundation, which has now raised nine figures to support a Buffalo-area hospital. The Bills quarterback is a regular visitor to the hospital, often paying visits to children there and now announcing some expansions that his foundation helped fund.

Josh Allen Raised $17 Million for Golisano Children’s Hospital

Allen took to Instagram to share a joint message with Golisano Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, announcing that the Patricia Allen Fund had surpassed $17 million raised — a significant number to Allen, the jersey number he wears for the Bills.

“What started as a moment five years ago with a tweet to pay tribute to Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, has become a movement of overwhelming generosity of more than 60,000 donors—and counting—from all 50 states and around the world donating to support moms, kids and babies in Western New York,” the post noted. “The result is a community of enduring impact that will keep the legacy of ‘Gammy’ alive through the Patricia Allen Fund.”

The announcement also thanked the fans who have continually supported the fund, which first started in 2020 as a way to support Allen after the passing of his grandmother. The post went on to detail some of the critical equipment purchased and expansions that took place as a result of the funding.

“Because of YOU, we’ve been able to provide lifesaving equipment and resources for the critical care team at GCH Buffalo. Thank you FOR helping get kids back to being kids,” the post noted.

Josh Allen Keeping Busy This Offseason

Allen has had a busy offseason, starting with surgery on a broken foot that he suffered late in the season. The Bills quarterback was on crutches with a walking boot when the team announced Joe Brady as the new head coach, but recovered in time to take part in the team’s offseason practices.

Allen also welcomed a new member of his family, with wife Hailee Steinfeld giving birth to their daughter in May. Steinfeld revealed this week that the baby girl’s name is Harper Haize Allen.

The Bills quarterback was also busy raising money for the Patricia Allen Fund, announcing a golf marathon fundraiser in May. The event drew plenty of local participants and some former Bills players, including Allen’s former teammate turned commentator Eric Wood.

“On Tuesday, May 26, members from The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation Board of Directors and hospital supporters are participating in this year’s 117 Holes FOR Children’s event!” the hospital noted in an announcement. “Playing from dawn to dusk, this group of individuals and relay teams will compete—not only for the most steps—but to raise the most money to support Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. Once again, funds raised will go to the Patricia Allen Fund which supports the Critical Care teams who serve the moms, kids and babies in our community when they need it most.”