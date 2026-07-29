Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Direct Message to Fans Amid Controversy

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is stepping in to defend his team after a major offseason announcement backfired with fans.

The team had hyped up the unveiling of a new alternate jersey this week, but the “Nickel City” look fell flat among fans online. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure both with the look and the team’s nod to the blue-collar nature of fans, many of whom felt disappointing at the cost of the new stadium and changes to the game-day experience.

Josh Allen Defends Team’s New Jersey

As he returned to Western New York for training camp this week, Allen played a bit of defense for the Bills.

In an unprompted statement to reporters on Wednesday, Allen told fans to back off their criticism of the new “Nickel City” alternate jerseys. Reporter Alaina Getzenberg noted that Allen saw the jerseys as part of a larger change within the organization.

“Josh Allen unprompted: ‘Stop hating on the jerseys, guys.’ Said that they are symbolic of the changes and what this team wants to be,” Getzenberg shared in a post on X.

The team included a blue collar at the top of the jersey, meant to honor blue-collar fans who have supported the team. A 90-second video that the team released on Monday to unveil the jerseys also featured interviews with construction workers who had helped build the new Highmark Stadium, set to open this season.

But many fans were upset that the team made gestures like this to fans while dramatically raising the price of season tickets and imposing new restrictions on tailgating around the stadium.

“Gonna put a broken folding table statue in the new stadium as they release new tailgate rules stricter than ever,” a fan shared in a post on X. “Then release an ugly grey jersey with a blue collar to pay homage to the gritty laborers of Buffalo as they implement PSLs and make it harder than ever for ppl who can’t afford seasons to make it to games and even training camps”

Josh Allen Has Also Criticized Team

Allen has not been shy about criticizing the franchise at times. Earlier this summer, he appeared to take aim at the decision to leave the roof of the new stadium open instead of building a dome.

In an appearance on the “Like a Farmer” podcast, Allen took an extended pause and looked up when asked if he would have changed anything about the stadium.

“As long as there’s no wind, we’re good,” Allen said. “They claim that the way they design it, the way that the ‘roof’ and the perforated metal siding will dilute the wind so you’re not gonna feel too much of it.”

The team built a roof that will cover the majority of seats in the new Highmark Stadium, but leave the field open to the elements.

Allen has also hyped the new stadium at times, saying he believes fans will enjoy the experience.

“This place has got grass, and it’s going to be pretty cool in there,” Allen said on Tuesday, via WIVB 4’s Gabriella Baiano. “I’ve been in there a few times, and I think the fans are going to be very pleased when we get that place rocking.”