Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About ‘Tough Task’ in Next NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be returning this summer to a new stadium and a new coaching staff, but he said the team’s goal remains the same — and just as difficult.

The Bills overhauled the team after a playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, firing head coach Sean McDermott and elevating offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the top post. The team also brought on some new talent, including wide receiver DJ Moore.

Allen spoke about the new-look team this week, saying they had a lot of work to do over the summer to gel and work toward their perennial goal of winning the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen: Bills Have a Lot of Work to Do

In an appearance on the NFL Network this week, Allen said he will have a lot of new teammates when the team returns for training camp in one month.

“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, we go to camp July 28. That’s really where you make your team. But like you said, a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.”

Allen said the expectations for the team haven’t changed despite the change in coaching staff, with the Bills still aiming for a Super Bowl victory.