Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About ‘Tough Task’ in Next NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be returning this summer to a new stadium and a new coaching staff, but he said the team’s goal remains the same — and just as difficult.
The Bills overhauled the team after a playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, firing head coach Sean McDermott and elevating offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the top post. The team also brought on some new talent, including wide receiver DJ Moore.
Allen spoke about the new-look team this week, saying they had a lot of work to do over the summer to gel and work toward their perennial goal of winning the Super Bowl.
Josh Allen: Bills Have a Lot of Work to Do
In an appearance on the NFL Network this week, Allen said he will have a lot of new teammates when the team returns for training camp in one month.
“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, we go to camp July 28. That’s really where you make your team. But like you said, a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.”
Allen said the expectations for the team haven’t changed despite the change in coaching staff, with the Bills still aiming for a Super Bowl victory.
“But, yeah, it’s another tough task, but the goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York,” he said. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen.”
Allen will be playing his first NFL season without Sean McDermott at the helm, with the longtime coach getting the axe after their loss to the Broncos. The Bills also brought on Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator, overhauling both sides of the ball.
Josh Allen Excited for New Target
The Bills have made some big changes to their offense, especially the wide receiving corps. The group struggled at times last season, prompting the Bills to bring in two late-season additions — signing Mecole Hardman and claiming Brandin Cooks off waivers.
The team continued to overhaul the position this offseason, parting ways with veteran Curtis Samuel and bringing in deep threat Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Allen said he’s excited to add Moore, who he first met when they were rookies coming into the league in 2018.
“I think what D.J.’s gonna bring to us, obviously veteran leadership, he’s been in the league as long as I’ve been in the league and he’s produced at such a high level for the last eight years,” Allen said. “Just really getting to know him, we’re locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it’s a pretty seamless fit. I’m excited to continue to get to work with him. He’s going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come.”
Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About ‘Tough Task’ in Next NFL Season