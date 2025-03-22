“This is like the stuff Jesus fed the people in the little children’s books they give you,” he added. “I was like, ‘Man, what is this, bro?’ ”

Allen has been known to open up his Buffalo-area home to teammates and potential recruits. He and now-fiancee Hailee Steinfeld hosted a Halloween party for Bills players last season, and in May the Bills quarterback hosted a meal for a free-agency target.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported last year that the Bills were able to land wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in part thanks to Allen’s hospitality.

“Part of the back-story with Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Buffalo: Josh Allen had him over to his house for dinner Monday night as part of the receiver’s free agent visit,” Fowler shared in a post on X. “The two hit it off, and MVS decided that night he wanted to be a Bill.”

Coleman and Allen have developed a close relationship, with the receiver giving Allen a Facetime call during a visit to U.S. service members. One member had bet Coleman that Allen would not pick up the call, but the quarterback answered and thanked the members for their service.

Bills Want More From Keon Coleman

Coleman showed flashes of strong play in his rookie season with the Bills, but also struggled with injuries and inconsistency. After he finished the season with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, Coleman got a mixed review from head coach Sean McDermott.

“I thought he got off to a start that he built momentum through, and then he got injured, and then from there on, it was rather rocky,” McDermott said.

McDermott added that the team expects more from Coleman, the team’s second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, in the coming season.

“We’re looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity, and come back and have a really, really, really strong offseason and get himself going into the start of season two,” McDermott said. “And that takes a certain type of person with a certain drive and determination and fire in their heart, and it’s going to be Keon’s turn to show that he has that this offseason.”