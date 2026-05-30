Bills WR Keon Coleman Makes Personal News Amid Offseason

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman may have gotten in some hot water with the team’s front office after the season, but the third-year player still appears to be close with his teammates and ready to support them.

Coleman made some personal news this week when he joined a teammate’s charity endeavor, which is set to take place next week. The third-year wide receiver faced an uncertain future after he became a target for team owner Terry Pegula at the season-ending press conference, but Coleman now appears to be on more solid footing as the season nears.

Keon Coleman Helping Out a Teammate

Coleman was announced this week as one of the Bills players taking part in edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s charity softball game, which is scheduled for June 7 in Rochester, New York. Several other players have already been confirmed as participants, including many defensive starters. Safety Damar Hamlin has served as the emcee for the event as well.

The Rochester Red Wings, the city’s Triple-A franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to confirm that Coleman would participate in the charity game.

Coleman had participated in last year’s game as well, and will return to show off his multi-sport talents. The Bills receiver was also a college basketball player at Michigan State. The Bills receiver has been active in charity work as well, hosting a golf tournament for his own foundation.

Rousseau took over the game from former teammate Micah Hyde, who started the game as a way to benefit his foundation and other local charities. It has been popular with fans, with high attendance in the normally quiet stretch before training camp opens in July.

Keon Coleman Looking Forward to 2026

Coleman is coming off a difficult season, one where he saw his production drop and his place on the depth chart come into question amid disciplinary issues. Coleman was benched twice for missing team practices and meetings, then came under fire when Pegula blamed then-fired head coach Sean McDermott for pushing to draft Coleman in 2024.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has since clarified that the team still has Coleman in their plans for the coming season, but SI.com writer Randy Gurzi believes it could be a make-or-break season.

“Keon Coleman is one of the more highly criticized players on the Buffalo roster,” Gurzi wrote. “The 2024 second-round pick has the talent to be a difference-maker, but hasn’t lived up to his expectations. There were rumors that Coleman could be traded this offseason, with Bills On SI’s Alex Brasky saying the team should still pursue a move.”

Gurzi wrote that Coleman, once envisioned as a potential No. 1 receiver for the Bills, could instead find himself fighting for a spot on the depth chart. The Bills added new talent, trading for DJ Moore and drafting Skyler Bell.

“With offseason programs approaching, the Bills want to give him another chance to show he can produce,” Gurzi wrote. “That puts him on notice as Coleman finds himself fighting for a spot on the team, just one year after he was the favorite for the WR1 spot.”