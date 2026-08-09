Ex-Bills WR Signs With NFC South Team After Several Stints in Buffalo

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver who had several stints with the team last season is now on to his next NFL destination.

The Atlanta Falcons announced this week that they signed veteran receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who was on and off of Buffalo’s practice squad last year. The Falcons made a notable change to bring in Wilkerson, parting ways with a formerly high-drafted player.

Former Bills Receiver Looking to Make an Impact

As Matt Urben of USA Today’s Falcons Wire noted, Atlanta made a big roster change after the second week of training camp.

“The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Troy Andersen and signed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson to their 90-man roster on Friday morning. Andersen, a former second-round pick, has been hindered by injuries for much of his career,” Urben wrote.

The Falcons once had high hopes for Andersen, who appeared in all 17 games in his rookie season in 2022, but struggled with injuries for several years after that.

The team instead swapped his roster spot with Wilkeson, who has a comparatively light resume.

“Wilkerson has only appeared in nine NFL games and hasn’t played in a regular season contest since the 2024 season,” Urben wrote. “The 29-year-old has six career catches for 60 receiving yards and three touchdowns.”

Kristian Wilkerson Gave Bills Important Depth

Wilkerson had an unstable season in 2025, being released twice and returning each time. The team signed Wilkerson in January after losing wide receivers Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers to season-ending injuries in their playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills did not bring Wilkerson back for this offseason, instead investing a fourth-round draft pick on wide receiver Skyler Bell in part to add some of the special teams versatility that Wilkerson showed.