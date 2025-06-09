Bills Land ‘Explosive’ Defensive Lineman Away From Division Rival

Marcus Harris Turned Heads in College

Harris generated some NFL draft buzz during his collegiate career, split between Kansas and Auburn. He appeared in 47 games across five seasons, making 11.5 sacks and 126 total tackles, including 31.5 tackles for a loss.

Harris earned some praise from NFL Draft Buzz prior to last year’s draft. The site noted that while he lacks the ideal size and arm length for an NFL starter, Harris made up for it with athleticism and drive.

“Marcus Harris has the explosive first step and gap penetration that NFL teams covet in a 3-technique defensive tackle,” the report noted. “His high motor and relentless pursuit enable him to disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage and make him an asset in high-tempo defenses. Harris effectively uses his hands and quickness to compensate for his size, frequently winning leverage battles at the point of attack.”

Harris did not rise beyond the Patriots’ practice squad last season, but now will have the chance to compete for a roster spot on a Bills team that has seen some changes on their defensive line.

New Opportunity in Buffalo

Harris could see a unique opportunity in Buffalo, with the team losing two of its top offseason additions to the defensive line for a stretch at the start of the season.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced in March that former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Michael Hoecht and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi would each miss the first six games of the coming season for violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.

The Bills knew that Hoecht would be facing a suspension when he was signed, but Ogunjobi did not get notification of his suspension until after he signed with the Bills.

Hoecht spoke to reporters after news was released, taking responsibility for using a banned substance.

“This is somebody I thought I could trust, and that’s where this ultimately becomes my responsibility because as our relationship grew I stopped being vigilant,” Hoecht said.

With Hoecht and Ogunjobi both missing the critical opening stretch of the season, a player like Harris could have a greater opportunity to make the active roster and provide some much-needed depth.

The Bills did make some other additions to their defensive line, adding edge rusher Joey Bosa in free agency, but also parted ways with Von Miller after he struggled to regain his previous form after suffering a torn ACL in 2022. They also used several draft picks on defensive lineman and edge rushers, increasing the competition for the coming summer.