Newly Added Bills Speedster Could Play Even Bigger Role With NFL Rule Change

“The proposal, submitted by the league’s Competition Committee on Wednesday, includes a change to touchbacks, moving the ball spot from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line on kicks sent into the end zone, further incentivizing kicking teams to send the ball into the landing zone instead of the end zone and thus, producing more returns,” Shook wrote.

The Bills may have been preparing for the change. Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported after Shenault was signed on March 13 that the team may have been planning to use him in the return game.

“My assessment of the Bills Lavishka Shenault signing: I think it has a lot to do with the possibility of touchbacks on kickoffs being moved to the 35,” Capaccio shared in a post on X. “Sean McDermott is on the competition committee. He knows this could be happening (not a certainty).”

Capaccio noted that the team has second-year cornerback Brandon Codrington, who is an “excellent punt returner and solid kick return,” but Shenault is a specialist when it comes to returning kickoffs.

“If the rule is changed, teams won’t be kicking touchbacks nearly as much, and the Bills will have two very good return men,” Capaccio wrote. “Shenault would also be some depth at WR, and if he is a KR it could allow them some gameday roster flexibility with another position depending on matchups.”

Shenault found success as a kick returner last season, returning 16 kicks for a 28.7-yard average with one return touchdown.

Bills Shake Up Special Teams

The Bills have already made some big changes on special teams, firing coordinator Matthew Smiley despite reassurances from McDermott after the season ended that his job was safe. The Bills had several high-profile lapses on special teams, including giving up a 41-yard punt return to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Bills also had several miscues during the regular season, especially a loss to the Los Angeles Rams where the Bills had only 10 players on the field for a game-ending punt. The Rams also blocked a punt earlier in the game and returned it for a touchdown.

The team brought on veteran coach Chris Tabor to replace Smiley. Tabor has more than 15 years of experience in the NFL, including several special teams coordinator stints.

The Bills made some other changes on special teams, parting ways with punter Sam Martin.