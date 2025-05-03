Newly Added Bills WR May Face Challenge in Making Final Roster

The Buffalo Bills added some talent to their wide receiving corps and firepower on special teams when they signed Laviska Shenault Jr. in free agency, but the versatility may not be enough to guarantee him a spot on the final roster.

The Bills have been making some changes to their wide receiving corps, watching Mack Hollins leave in free agency and choosing not to bring back Amari Cooper. After the Bills added talent in free agency, one insider believes that Shenault could face difficulty in finding a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Elijah Moore Could Push Laviska Shenault Jr. Off Roster Bubble

Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle predicted the depth chart at all positions on the Bills roster, putting Shenault as the sixth and final wide receiver to make the team. But he noted that the recently signed Elijah Moore could also prompt the team to leave Shenault off the roster.

Special teams could ultimately be the deciding factor, Maiorana wrote.

“The Moore signing might push Shenault off the roster unless he can definitively win the kickoff return job and contribute elsewhere on special teams,” he wrote.

Shenault could also benefit from a new rule change that will place greater emphasis on kickoff returns. NFL owners approved a rule change that would place the ball on the 35-yard line after a touchback, giving even more incentive for teams to kick short of the goal line and placing a greater value on capable returners.

Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported after Shenault was signed on March 13 that the Bills may have been planning for this change.

“My assessment of the Bills Lavishka Shenault signing: I think it has a lot to do with the possibility of touchbacks on kickoffs being moved to the 35,” Capaccio shared in a post on X. “Sean McDermott is on the competition committee. He knows this could be happening (not a certainty).”

Shenault saw success in the return game last season, returning 16 kicks for a 28.7-yard average with one return touchdown.

The Bills could be adopting a new approach in the return game after firing special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley after the conclusion of the season. The Bills had several key lapses on special teams, including allowing a long punt return in the AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills Add Steady Presence in Elijah Moore

If Shenault is able to secure a spot on the final roster thanks to his special teams prowess, he could still face a challenge from Moore when it comes to offensive snaps. The former Cleveland Browns and New York Jets wide receiver has been steady through his four NFL seasons, recording at least 450 yards in each season.

Mike Moraitis of SI.com speculated that Moore’s proven ability as a pass-catcher could help him jump over some of the more unproven receivers on the roster.