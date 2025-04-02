Bills Leave Door Open for Amari Cooper’s Return in 2025

The Buffalo Bills have made some tweaks to their wide receiving corps this offseason, with general manager Brandon Beane hinting there could be one more big move coming — the return of Amari Cooper.

The Bills acquired Cooper at last season’s trade deadline in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, hoping to boost their offense and bolster their Super Bowl odds. Cooper had an uneven impact over the course of the season, making some key contributions but disappearing at times.

Though Cooper has hit free agency, Beane hinted this week that the team is still open to a return for the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Door Remains Open on Amari Cooper

Speaking to reporters at league meetings this week, Beane said the team has two former players in free agency who could ultimately return to Buffalo.

“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” reporter Alex Brasky shared in a post on X.

Cooper played eight games for the Bills last season, making 20 catches for 297 yards with two touchdowns. The 30-year-old receiver had some quiet games, getting no targets in the team’s 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions, but said he was not frustrated with his fluctuating role in the offense.

Speaking to the The Buffalo News after the Lions game, Cooper said he was happy to be in Buffalo..