Bills Leave Door Open for Amari Cooper’s Return in 2025

The Buffalo Bills have made some tweaks to their wide receiving corps this offseason, with general manager Brandon Beane hinting there could be one more big move coming — the return of Amari Cooper.
The Bills acquired Cooper at last season’s trade deadline in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, hoping to boost their offense and bolster their Super Bowl odds. Cooper had an uneven impact over the course of the season, making some key contributions but disappearing at times.
Though Cooper has hit free agency, Beane hinted this week that the team is still open to a return for the Pro Bowl wide receiver.
Door Remains Open on Amari Cooper
Speaking to reporters at league meetings this week, Beane said the team has two former players in free agency who could ultimately return to Buffalo.
“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” reporter Alex Brasky shared in a post on X.
Cooper played eight games for the Bills last season, making 20 catches for 297 yards with two touchdowns. The 30-year-old receiver had some quiet games, getting no targets in the team’s 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions, but said he was not frustrated with his fluctuating role in the offense.
Speaking to the The Buffalo News after the Lions game, Cooper said he was happy to be in Buffalo..
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Cooper said. “Honestly, I’ve been waiting my whole life to be on a team like this.”
Cooper added that he was not frustrated to go without a target, saying he was willing to do whatever it took for the team to win.
“Obviously, I’m a receiver,” Cooper said. “Every receiver wants the ball. But, I mean, I’m in Year 10. And so, what’s most important to me is winning. And so, I think we definitely have the formula.
“So, I think it’s actually kind of cool, like going from 14 targets to zero targets, and we win, we beat a great team, actually a potential matchup down the road.”
Though Cooper has not spoken publicly about his free agency plans, the Bills have a history of bringing back players that embrace the culture and team-centered approach.
Bills Tending to Their Wide Receiving Corps
The Bills have already made some other moves in their wide receiving corps, including signing receiver and return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shenault said he was excited to play in Buffalo, echoing some of the enthusiasm that Cooper expressed earlier in the season.
“This is a great organization,” Shenault said, via the team’s official website. “I hear from a lot of players that have played here. The fans are crazy. I love the fans. I love the energy that they bring. And then the team, it’s a playoff caliber team every year. So, I just think there’s a lot of great opportunities here.”
The team also locked down receiver Khalil Shakir on a four-year contract extension.
The Bills had some subtractions as well, losing receiver and special teams ace Mack Hollins.
