Bills Legend Revisits Sean McDermott Decision Amid Hot Start

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start in 2026, beating two playoff-caliber teams behind a red-hot offense.

It was just the kind of start the team likely envisioned when making one of the most stunning coaching decisions this offseason, firing Sean McDermott after nearly a decade of success. Bills legend turned NFL analyst Steve Tasker revisited the decision this week, explaining why the team felt it necessary to move on from McDermott and install Joe Brady as head coach.

Steve Tasker Explains Coaching Change

Speaking to USA Today this week, Tasker explained that the Bills seemingly hit their ceiling with McDermott as head coach, reaching the playoffs in seven straight seasons but never advancing beyond their two trips to the conference championship.

Tasker said it became clear that the Bills needed a change in direction, though not a complete rebuild.

“They’re banging their head on the ceiling. You don’t need to tear it down to the studs, but something’s gotta change. So they did,” Tasker said.

Tasker added that the Bills should be seeing the same level of success as other NFL dynasties.

“The Chiefs, the Cowboys and the Patriots each had three Super Bowl championships, the Bills haven’t even been to the Super Bowl. So it was time for a change,” Tasker said.

Steve Tasker Explains How Joe Brady Won the Job

Though the Bills have struggled on defense as they shift to a new 3-4 base alignment under coordinator Jim Leonhard, the offense has been the league’s best so far. Quarterback Josh Allen has already accounted for nine total touchdowns in a two-game stretch spanning just five days.

Tasker said it was a good decision for the Bills to tap Brady, the team’s offensive coordinator and Allen’s quarterbacks coach before that.

“I think it’s probably right that they hired from within ultimately – I don’t think they went into it thinking they were going to do that. … But Joe was a good interview, and certainly the continuity with their quarterback is gonna help them. Their offense is gonna be as good as it has been – which is pretty good.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained that the team had a thorough search process, with Brady rising to the top.

“Any time you make change, there’s gonna people for and people opposed to it, right? Change is never easy. But I think we went through a thorough process, and we landed with Joe,” Beane said, via USA Today. “We treated every single candidate, including Joe, like we’d never met him – there’s still things you learn from people.

“But in the end, Joe was very, very impressive with his plan, his detail, what he’s learned from Sean Payton, Ed Orgeron, Sean McDermott – but he doesn’t want to copy anyone.”