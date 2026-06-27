Buffalo Bills’ Rookie Named ‘Biggest Surprise’ of Offseason

One man’s loss is another man’s gain.

That’s essentially been the motto this offseason for Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. With Dorian Williams sidelined for both OTAs and minicamp with an unspecified lower-body injury, Elarms-Orr has opened eyes.

The fourth-rounder (126th overall) out of TCU has been so impressive in fact that ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg named him the Bills’ biggest surprise of the offseason.

“With the increased snaps, Elarms-Orr made an impression in the battle for the open inside linebacker job next to Terrel Bernard,” Getzenberg wrote.

Bills Rookie Impresses With Athleticism, Instincts

By all accounts, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Elarms-Orr has adjusted nicely to the Bills’ new defense under coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“He’s doing everything we’re asking him right now,” Leonard said in May, via ESPN.

The Bills are seeking a playmaker next to the 27-year-old Bernard, who in 12 games last season had 65 tackles (44 solo), one interception and two fumble recoveries. He earned a 48.8 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, 73rd out of 88 eligible linebackers.

Elarms-Orr’s athleticism and instincts have stood out, with Leonhard praising his “feel” for the game.

“He’s a very efficient mover, so it’s really cool to watch him,” Leonhard said, via Bills on SI. “Whether he knows it or not, I think he’s in the right spot the majority of the time. He’s got a really good feel for the game.”

Bills’ Williams Expected Back by Training Camp

The Bills still have not detailed the nature of Williams’ injury, though head coach Joe Brady expects him to be back for the start of training camp in Rochester, N.Y.

Bills veterans are scheduled to report for camp on July 28.

According to multiple reports, Williams was seen on crutches during the team’s recent minicamp practice. Perhaps unrelated, he injured his neck during last season’s AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos.

In 16 games last season, Williams had 63 tackles (29 solo) and recovered one fumble.