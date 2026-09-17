Bills Announce Inactive Players 90 Minutes Before Lions Game Kickoff: Full List

The Buffalo Bills listed seven players inactive for Thursday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions, headlined by a surprise scratch up front, the team announced via their social media channels 90 minutes before the game was set to start.

Losing starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver thins Buffalo’s interior at the exact moment Detroit is already missing two starting offensive linemen.

Buffalo’s full inactive list runs seven deep, according to Thursday’s official NFL inactive list. Six of the seven were inactive in the opener at Houston as well, with Oliver the lone new name.

BUFFALO BILLS — INACTIVES Week 2 • Thursday, September 17 • vs. Detroit Lions # Pos Player 13 WR Skyler Bell 26 RB Ty Johnson 29 S Jalon Kilgore 60 G Ar’maj Reed-Adams 74 T/G Jude Bowry 91 DL Ed Oliver 98 DL T.J. Sanders Inactives list for Thursday Night Football, Week 2, vs. Detroit Lions.

Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Line Takes the Hit

Oliver never showed up on this week’s injury report and practiced fully. Beat writers reported he hurt his hip in warmups, and Buffalo opted for caution given a wet field and 10 days before its next game. The Buffalo News reported the injury had occurred shortly before kickoff. Oliver played more than 80 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

T.J. Sanders is out too, compounding the loss. He missed Week 1 with a knee issue, then was limited Monday, sat out Tuesday with an illness rather than a knee setback according to coach Joe Brady, returned to limited work Wednesday and still landed on the questionable list before Thursday’s short week won out.

The absences line up against a Detroit team already banged up along its own front. The Lions are down two starting offensive linemen, with left guard Christian Mahogany and right tackle Blake Miller both sidelined with their own injuries.

A separate injury tracker counted four Buffalo defensive starters as limited or missing this week, according to Sports Illustrated heading into Thursday. Buffalo’s remaining defensive front should still generate pressure, but Oliver’s absence is the one change that actually alters snap quality on either side of the ball.

Buffalo Bills’ Other Scratches

Running back Ty Johnson sat out again with the same hamstring issue that cost him Week 1, listed as questionable all week after limited practices. Frank Gore Jr. is elevated from the practice squad to cover his change-of-pace role, and James Cook and Ray Davis remain the top two backs.

Receiver Skyler Bell is a healthy scratch again, buried on the depth chart behind D.J. Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer. Greg Dortch is elevated a second straight week to handle both return jobs. Rookie safety Jalon Kilgore is out as well, with Cole Bishop surprisingly active at safety alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Damar Hamlin despite a knee and groin issue of his own.

Guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams and tackle Jude Bowry round out the inactives, both healthy scratches behind veteran depth. Bowry wore a walking boot in August with a preseason foot issue but isn’t listed as injured.

Detroit’s own injury situation, including safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph still on the physically unable to perform list, leaves the Lions with more thin spots than Buffalo carries into Thursday night. The Bills’ most costly absence remains Oliver up front, with Sanders a secondary concern behind him.