Bills Get Good News Ahead of Showdown vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football

The vibes appear to be high for the Buffalo Bills heading into the team’s primetime showdown against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. It marks Joe Brady’s second game as the Bills head coach, but Josh Allen is leaning on their lengthy experience working together.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the “synergy” between Brady and Allen is “hard to miss” in Buffalo.

“Here in Buffalo, where I’m prepping for the Thursday night game against Detroit, the synergy between Josh Allen and new coach Joe Brady is hard to miss,” Fowler detailed in a September 16, 2026, story titled,”NFL Week 2 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips.”

“Brady has played a big hand in streamlining things for Allen, who has reduced turnovers and — based on Sunday’s win over Houston — looks like he knows exactly where he wants to go with the ball at all times,” Fowler added.

“Brady said Allen wants to be challenged — and coached. When I asked Allen about that, he said the two have set goals for this season (which Allen won’t be sharing). It’s early, but the signs are that Allen is only getting better, and Brady said the two can experiment, succeed and fail together play-to-play.”

Bills Players Are ‘Happier’ With New Sod at Highmark Stadium Ahead of Lions Game: Report

Additionally, it appears that the new sod at Highmark Stadium is player approved. The new stadium’s field was less than ideal during the preseason.

“The Bills practiced on newly laid Highmark Stadium sod Tuesday,” Fowler added.

“The players were happier with the results compared to the preseason.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell on Playing at Buffalo: ‘This Will Be One of Those Places, It’ll Be Loud’

The NFL odds continue to move in favor of the Bills ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup. Buffalo is now a 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, per DraftKings.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is expecting a “loud environment” as the Bills open Highmark Stadium.

“This will be one of those places, it’ll be loud,” Campbell said of playing in Buffalo, per the Lions official website. “Their fanbase is outstanding. They are a lot like our fanbase, man. They love it and they show up and they’re loud and they’re all in and now you’re in a new stadium.

“It’s a new environment and this is the first one in that place – the christening. It’ll be special. I’m telling our guys to embrace it. Keep your composure,” Campbell continued.

“Don’t forget it’s one play at a time. Stay focused on your job and keep your head about you, but man, enjoy it.”

Bills HC Joe Brady on Close Games: ‘You Don’t Want to Shy Away From Those Moments’

The good news for the Bills is that Brady notched his first game as an NFL head coach and came away with a win. Brady found himself enjoying the tense moments against the Houston Texans.

“But like I live for those moments,” Brady explained in a September 13, press conference. “I love it. I looked at the whole o-line, I was like, this is perfect. You don’t want to shy away from those moments.

“And look, I’m not playing the game, right? It’s very easy for me to be like I love this and I’m not getting hit by a 300 pounder. But that’s why I coach. I coach for those critical moments.”