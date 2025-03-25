Bills Load Up on Defensive Prospects in Latest PFN Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills offense was so productive into 2024 that it produced the MVP of the league in Josh Allen in 2024. The defense on the other hand, certainly had its fair share of moments where they struggled — which could force the organization to focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Well, one recent mock draft has the Bills using their first four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft bolstering the defensive side of the ball in an attempt to help Buffalo finally advance to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

Bills Select Kenneth Grant at No. 30 Overall

Ben Rofle of Pro Football Network made it clear where he believes the Bills need to focus their early-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft in his latest mock draft. — on the defensive side of the ball.

Rolfe wrote, “The Buffalo Bills addressed their edge-rusher needs by adding Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht, but defensive tackle remains a priority. Kenneth Grant, an explosive prospect from Michigan, combines speed, size, and power to disrupt opposing offenses. While he may not always show up on the stat sheet, Grant’s ability to occupy blockers will allow other defenders to thrive. His floor is a dominant run defender, with a high upside as a pass rusher.”

Grant could act as anchor in the center of the Bills defensive line unit, and should complement Ed Oliver’s skill set very well in a rotational capacity.

Bills Start NFL Draft with Four Straight Defensive Selections

Rolfe did not stop there when it came to adding more talent on the defensive side of the ball and landed one of the standout performers from the NFL Combine at the cornerback position with his selection of CB Maxwell Hairston at No. 56 overall.

Rolfe added on the selection of Hairston, “The Bills’ secondary depth was exploited by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Dane Jackson is back to partner with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but the depth behind that trio remains an issue. Maxwell Hairston set the NFL Combine alight with his speed. His tape shows it as well as his play-making skill. He could push for a starting role immediately or be a high-level backup in 2025.”

Rolfe’s selection of Grant in the first round didn’t prevent him front adding more depth along the defensive line unit in with Buffalo’s second pick in the second round by selecting Ohio State EDGE defender JT Tuimoloau at No. 62 overall.

Rolfe detailed his thought process on selecting Tuimoloau by saying, “The defensive reinforcements continue, this time with a pass rusher for the Bills. JT Tuimoloau is an intriguing prospect with the tools and explosiveness to be a very good pass rusher. However, he has failed to unlock his full potential at times in college so there is development to be done for him to reach his potential.”

Rolfe continued, “The Bills may decide to look elsewhere on draft day, simply because they have a lot of similar players to Tuimoloau, who can do a lot well but nothing brilliantly. Buffalo may prioritize a pure pass rusher who can consistently wreak havoc on opposing passing games in key moments, even if they have to sacrifice some run defense to get there.”

If the Bills were to focus heavily on the defensive side of the football, that would mean they feel confident about their collection of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball surrounding Josh Allen. Players like James Cook, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid would continue to play pivotal roles in the offense with the defense getting significant reinforcements in a draft scenario that plays out like this.