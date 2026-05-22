Bills Face Looming Decision on Longtime Veteran CB

The Buffalo Bills have overhauled their secondary since the start of the offseason, shedding a few longtime veterans and bringing on new talent through the NFL draft.

The team could still have one more decision ahead, with longtime veteran Tre’Davious White still on the open market after general manager Brandon Beane hinted at a potential return. The Bills could bring back White as a free agent, as they did last season, though his place on the depth chart could be in question.

Bills Hinted at Tre’Davious White Return

The Bills originally cut ties with White in March 2024, part of a series of roster moves to save on cap space. After he split that season between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens — ending his season with a playoff loss in Buffalo against the Bills — White returned to Buffalo last offseason.

White had a strong performance in 2025, starting 16 games and filling in for injured rookie Maxwell Hairston. White made 40 total tackles with one interception and 10 passes defensed, breaking up another three passes in the playoffs.

Though the Bills allowed White to hit free agency after the conclusion of the season, Beane said before the NFL draft that the team would be open to bringing him back.

“We love Tre’Davious,” Beane said, via SI.com. “You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo.”

While there is no clear indication that the Bills are planning to sign White, the veteran could be waiting until closer to either mandatory minicamp in early June or the start of training camp, expected to open near the end of July.

Tre’Davious White May Need to Fight for Starting Job

If White does return, he could find himself in a fight for a spot on the depth chart. The Bills invested some big draft capital in a cornerback for the second straight year, following their 2025 first-round pick of Maxwell by using a second-round pick on Ohio State corner Davison Igbinosun.

Beane said the pick was meant to add depth at a position that has been hit hard by injuries in recent seasons.

“You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury,” Beane said, via SI.com. “You want to make sure as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they’re not starters.”

Igbinosun could be a versatile defensive back for the Bills, with Beane saying he will likely play on the outside but could potentially get some snaps in the nickel, replacing the now-traded Taron Johnson.

“I would say, I don’t see him necessarily with a nickel skill set,” Beane said. “I’m not saying—we like versatility. It’s not that we would never rep him there and see how he does. I don’t necessarily project that from my lens. As we see there—I see him more as an outside guy.”

The Bills also face uncertainty with second-year cornerback Dorian Strong, who had a good start to his rookie season in 2025 before suffering a serious neck injury.