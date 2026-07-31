Bills Lose Out on Rumored $71.5 Million WR Free Agent Target

The Buffalo Bills made one big addition to their wide receiver room this offseason, but just fell short of another suggested target.

The Bills traded for DJ Moore, who has the chance to become a new No. 1 target for quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills were also named as a contender to land versatile Deebo Samuel, but just lost out as he returned to the Bay Area instead.

Bills Lose Out on Wide Receiver Upgrade

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Samuel ended his free agency and returned to the San Francisco 49ers on a relatively affordable deal.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the #49ers, sources say,” Rapoport shared in a post on X. “The former #Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began. 1-year, up to $7M in a deal done by Tory Dandy of @AthletesFirst.”

Samuel reached the end of his three-year, $71.5-million deal with the 49ers last year, signing with the Washington Commanders. He had a productive season, making 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns, adding 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Before his decision to return to the 49ers, SI.com writer Alex Brasky identified Samuel as a good fit for the Bills — especially if they could get him to an affordable deal.

“Deebo Samuel remains on the open market, and the Bills should strongly consider reaching out to the veteran to improve their group of pass catchers,” Brasky wrote.

“If the Bills can find a way to land Samuel on a low-cost contract, which is likely considering the current state of free agency, it would be well worth considering. Samuel isn’t the big-bodied, downfield target the team has been desperately searching for, but the 6-foot, 215-pound WR still has some gas left in the tank, and Buffalo should kick his tires.”

The Bills likely could have afforded the contract for Samuel, but may not have had a chance as Samuel returned to the team where he spent the first six years of his career.

Bills Making Wide Receiver Changes

The Bills are only a few days into training camp, but have already been forced to make some changes at wide receiver. Veteran practice squad member Jalen Virgil was released with an injury designation after failing a physical, and the Bills signed free agent Dante Pettis after a workout to fill the vacated roster spot.

The Bills already added a versatile wide receiver in the NFL draft, landing Skyler Bell in the fourth round. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named him as a likely candidate to stand out in training camp.

“Bell racked up 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, and his skill set will make him a terrific addition to Joe Brady’s offense,” Knox wrote.

“The former Wisconsin transfer won’t replicate those numbers as a complementary receiver in Buffalo. However, he can fill a valuable role as a contributor who can get open quickly and make plays in space.”

Bell is expected to see time both on offense and special teams.