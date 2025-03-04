Bills Make Major Decision on Veteran Tight End’s Future in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are not bringing back veteran tight end Quintin Morris — at least, not at his price in restricted free agency.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that the Bills decided not to tender Morris, who was set to become a restricted free agent. Rapoport hinted that the Bills could still choose to bring Morris back to the roster for the 2025 season, but at a contract lower than the $3.26 million price for a restricted free agent.

“The #Bills have elected not to tender TE Quintin Morris, source said, though they would still like to bring him back,” Rapoport wrote. “A TE who can catch and block, Morris started three games.”

Quintin Morris Played Important Role Last Season

Though Morris was low on the tight end depth chart — below Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox — he managed to make an impact in two phases of the game.

The 26-year-old tight end has caught one touchdown pass in each of his three seasons with the Bills while playing a significant role on special teams. He appeared in at least 75% of the special teams snaps in each of his three seasons, making seven total tackles with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, Buffalo’s decision not to tender Morris was purely a financial one.

“The lowest RFA tender (right of first refusal) is slotted at $3.26 million this year, which is a bit much for a backup, especially when the team is tight on salary cap space,” Ventre wrote. “While Buffalo apparently isn’t comfortable at spending more than $3 million on Morris, there’s likely some interest in bringing the former undrafted prospect back into the fold.”

Bills Face More Big Decisions

The Bills will need to make more decisions in free agency, including some key players on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Mack Hollins has reached the end of his one-year contract and played an important role in 2024. Hollins was a consistent deep threat for quarterback Josh Allen, making 31 receptions for 378 yards and team-leading five touchdown receptions. Hollins also played a key role on special teams as the gunner on the punt team.

Safety Damar Hamlin is also headed to free agency after starting 14 games in 2024. Hamlin made a slow recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game, playing only a limited role in the next season before starting again last season.

Though Von Miller remains under contract for two more seasons, there is speculation that the Bills could cut him loose in a cap-saving move. Miller has struggled to regain his previous form after suffering a torn ACL in 2022, making no sacks the next season and 6.0 in 2024.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that it’s a 50-50 decision for the Bills.

“Buffalo hasn’t ruled out bringing back veteran edge-rusher Miller, who turns 36 later this month,” Fowler wrote.

“But the Bills have to find a way to rework his contract and get him to agree to a pay cut from his currently scheduled $17.5 million,” Fowler continued. “One source I spoke to described Miller’s return to Buffalo as a ’50-50′ proposition.”