Bills Make $36 Million Move to Give Josh Allen Another Playmaker

The Buffalo Bills have spent much of the last week of the NFL offseason shoring up contract extensions for Josh Allen and Gregory Rousseau to solidify two of the most important positions on the roster for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period opened up across the league on Monday afternoon, the Bills made its first aggressive move on the open market to give the reigning league MVP another playmaker on the outside for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Breaking Report: Bills Reach Agreement with WR Josh Palmer For a Multi-Year Deal

After trading away Stefon Diggs last April, the Buffalo Bills may lose an accomplished veteran wide receiver for a second consecutive offseason if the team does not bring back Amari Cooper.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the organization is not wasting much time addressing the WR position this offseason by agreeing to a multi-year deal with Joshua Palmer.

Schefter wrote on X, “Sources: Bills reached agreement with former Chargers WR Josh Palmer on a 3-year, $36 million deal.”

This move all but signals that Cooper will not return to the Bills for the upcoming season, which is a bit surprising given the organization’s decision to acquire the services of the veteran wideout at the NFL trade deadline last year in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick — which was sent to the Cleveland Browns.

Khalil Shakir led the team in targets (100), receptions (76), and receiving yards (821) last year, but mainly operated out of the slot as an underneath weapon in the quick passing game.

Palmer’s game fits alongside Shakir’s role quite nicely, operating more as an outside vertical threat. The veteran wideout has generated some big individual performances throughout his four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, topping 100 yards receiving in four separate contests when pressed into an expanded role.

Palmer’s best season came in 2022, when he recorded 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns while filling in for either Keenan Allen or Mike Williams — who both regularly missed time with injuries.

Despite both Allen and Williams being off the roster entering the 2024 NFL season, Palmer didn’t exactly emerge as Justin Herbert’s go-to guy in the passing game. His 39 receptions for 584 yards and one score ranked a distant third behind rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year receiver Quentin Johnston.

The Bills didn’t exactly break the bank for Palmer with this deal, but the fact Palmer has topped 40 receptions and 600 yards receiving on just one occasion over the last four years while seeing his touchdown production drop in four consecutive seasons means he is far more likely to become a role player than a future star in this Buffalo offense.

How Does Palmer Fit Into This WR Room?

Josh Allen proved last season that no matter who they have at receiver, he will be able to make it work.

Shakir’s role in this offense as a dynamic YAC creator out of the slot feels secure. Palmer’s main competition for snaps and targets in this offense should come from Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.

Of course, the team could elect to bring back either the aforementioned Cooper or Mack Hollins this offseason. Yet, this team is a bit strapped for cash — which is evident by the recent release of Von Miller.

If the Bills don’t bring back Cooper or Hollins, then Palmer should see a consistent role as a perimeter receiver alongside Coleman in this offense.