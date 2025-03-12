Bills Make Smart Play Going After Joey Bosa

When the Buffalo Bills walked off the field after losing the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, their mission was clear. Add another pass rusher who can get after top quarterbacks in the NFL late in critical games.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dominated the Bills’ defense late in the contest because Buffalo couldn’t provide a consistent pass rush. After the Philadelphia Eagles sacked Mahomes six times in the Super Bowl without sending the blitz, the Bills knew the key to beating Kansas City wasn’t outscoring them but getting Mahomes on the ground.

Buffalo Knew They Needed To Upgrade Pass Rusher

The Bills finished in the middle of the pack among all NFL teams with 39 sacks last season, which needed to be improved. Buffalo got their pass-rushing wish at the start of the offseason when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade.

The Bills would have difficulty acquiring Garrett, but the Browns signed him to a new contract on Sunday that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030.

With Garrett off the table, the Bills could turn to another star defensive end. Last year’s sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, and the team will seek a deal for him. Hendrickson would’ve been an excellent fit for Buffalo. However, there is a significant issue. There was no way Cincinnati would trade Hendrickson to an AFC contender, so the Bills would have zero shot to trade for the 30-year-old pass rusher unless they gave up the moon and the stars.

The pass-rushing trade market wasn’t friendly to the Bills. Even the defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby, agreed to a contract extension a few weeks ago, removing his name from any trade conversations.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane had nowhere to shop since all the stores were empty. Instead of forcing a trade for a pass rusher, Beane did the smart thing by agreeing on a deal with former Los Angeles Chargers edge Joey Bosa.

The Bills Agree To Terms With Joey Bosa

According to multiple sources, the Bills and Bosa agreed to a one-year $12.6 million deal. Bosa was released from the Chargers last week after appearing in 14 games, recording five sacks in 2024.

Bosa has many concerns; first, he has a lengthy injury history. In the last three seasons, he has only appeared in 27 games. Another problem is that Bosa will be 30 years old this summer, and if he struggles to stay healthy in his late 20s, what will happen when he reaches 30?

Bosa is no longer a player you can count on for 17 games in the regular season. The good news is Buffalo doesn’t need that from him. The Bills signed him for January to get after the best quarterbacks in the AFC.

Bosa Could Be A Difference Maker

When Bosa is healthy, he can be a significant contributor. He may never achieve double-digit sacks again, but if he can pressure elite quarterbacks like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow in the postseason a few times, that’s all the Bills should be asking for.

The Bills were never going to trade for a top pass rusher, and typically, players on the open market are available for a reason, so there weren’t many options.

Bosa has a good amount of upside if he can stay healthy, and that’s a giant if. If Bosa works out, the Bills could play for a Super Bowl next season.

The Bills will attack pass rushers in the NFL Draft at some point, so Bosa might not even be the No. 2 pass rusher on the team by the middle of the season.

For one year, the Bosa addition is a great move that has the potential to be one of the best signings in the NFL this offseason.