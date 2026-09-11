Bills Make Announcement on RB James Cook’s Backup Before Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills got an encouraging sign on backup running back Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday’s season opener, but will need to wait a bit longer to see if he can take the field.

Johnson has been out for an extended stretch as he works through a hamstring injury, but he took an important step forward on Friday. The Bills made an announcement on Johnson’s final status, which still leaves his availability for the Houston Texans game uncertain.

Bills List Ty Johnson as Questionable

The Bills announced their final injury report on Friday afternoon, showing Johnson as questionable for the game. Bills head coach Joe Brady said that the veteran running back — as well as the other two players listed as questionable, defensive back Jordan Hancock and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders — would be a true game-time decision.