Bills Make Announcement on RB James Cook’s Backup Before Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills got an encouraging sign on backup running back Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday’s season opener, but will need to wait a bit longer to see if he can take the field.
Johnson has been out for an extended stretch as he works through a hamstring injury, but he took an important step forward on Friday. The Bills made an announcement on Johnson’s final status, which still leaves his availability for the Houston Texans game uncertain.
Bills List Ty Johnson as Questionable
The Bills announced their final injury report on Friday afternoon, showing Johnson as questionable for the game. Bills head coach Joe Brady said that the veteran running back — as well as the other two players listed as questionable, defensive back Jordan Hancock and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders — would be a true game-time decision.
“We’ll take it up to game time and see what that looks like,” Brady said, via the team’s official website.
Johnson has been out since suffering an injury during the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on August 8. The team noted in its announcement on Friday that Johnson has been slowly working toward his return.
“Though Johnson hadn’t been participating in practice, Brady said the RB had been running off to the side to ramp up. He’s someone that staff trusts in a game setting without having a lot of practice,” the report noted.
Brady added that Johnson has the benefit of familiarity, meaning he can step in as soon as his injury has cleared enough.
“A guy that I trust that doesn’t need a lot of the physical work to be able to go do his job,” Brady said.
The Bills did see a sign of encouragement, with Johnson able to take the practice field with his teammates on Friday.
Johnson Plays Important Role for the Bills
Though Johnson saw his playing time diminish last season after lead running back James Cook sign a massive extension, he still plays an important role as the team’s third-down back and a receiving threat out of the backfield.
If Johnson is unable to play on Sunday, the Bills could call up practice squad veteran Frank Gore Jr. He has been elevated to the active roster once in his previous two seasons with the team, but has yet to appear in a game.
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