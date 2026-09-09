Bills Make Historic Announcement as 2026 Season Nears

The Buffalo Bills are kicking off their new stadium by establishing a first-of-its-kind pregame tradition.

The team announced on Wednesday that they are taking a page from the hometown Buffalo Sabres, also owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, by performing the Canadian national anthem before games. The Bills play in a border city, with a significant portion of their fanbase coming from southern Ontario, and they are now acknowledging that group.

Bills Honoring Canadian Fans at First Home Game

As John Wawrow of The Associated Press reported, the Bills are tapping a popular regional band to perform “O Canada” at their home opener against the Detroit Lions on September 17.

“The team on Wednesday announced that the Toronto-based musical act Barenaked Ladies will perform ‘O Canada’ before the Bills’ prime-time game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17. They’ll be followed by Hawaiian-born actress and singer Auli’i Cravalho performing the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ ” Wawrow reported.

Cravalho, a Hawaii native, is also a lifelong Bills fan.

The contest will be the first regular-season contest in the team’s new $2.1 billion stadium. Pop group OneRepublic will be playing at halftime of the game.

The Sabres have long performed both national anthems at home games.

Bills Building Anticipation for New Stadium

The Bills have been hyping up the official opening of the new stadium, with quarterback Josh Allen saying in June that he was excited to see it filled with fans at the home opener.

“This place has got grass, and it’s going to be pretty cool in there,” Allen said on Tuesday, via WIVB 4’s Gabriella Baiano. “I’ve been in there a few times, and I think the fans are going to be very pleased when we get that place rocking.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Western New York native who grew up in Jamestown, south of Buffalo, was also excited about the opener.

“I have a great deal of pride in Western New York. But I also have a great deal of pride in the Bills, and how they’ve been able to work through and get the stadium in a great public-private partnership with the state, the county, and Terry Pegula and his team stepping up. I’m excited,” Goodell told WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio in March. “I haven’t seen the stadium in a few months, but we saw some more pictures this week that have me even more excited. So I look forward to being there.”