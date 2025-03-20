Bills Make ‘Low-Risk’ Move to Bolster Important Position

The Buffalo Bills had one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2024, with much of the success originating in the trenches.

The team utilized a strong offensive line to power a balanced rushing and passing game, propelling the team to a fifth straight division title and a run to the AFC Championship game. While the main pieces of the offensive line are locked down for the foreseeable future, the Bills are making moves in free agency to add depth to the group.

Bills Land Veteran Guard

The Bills announced this week that they signed veteran guard Kendrick Green to a one-year contract, adding key depth and versatility to their line. The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, appearing in 21 games with four starts. He started his career as a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

As Kam Towle of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Green was rated as the 119th-best guard last season by Pro Football Focus but graded as the 67th-best guard in run blocking. Green is not expected to challenge for a starting spot, but could see time as a reserve and as a sixth lineman for running plays.

Towle noted that the signing is a “low-risk” move for the Bills that will give Green a chance to compete for a roster spot at training camp.

“The official details of the contract haven’t been released yet, but this is likely a low-risk signing by Brandon Beane where he’s seeing if Green can bounce back to becoming a serviceable player on the offensive line again,” Towle wrote.

Green could serve as a depth piece to the line or as a veteran addition to the practice squad.

Bills Bring Back Another Important Piece

The Bills already re-signed an important depth piece to their offensive line, reserve tackle Alec Anderson. As the team noted, Anderson was regularly tapped to play the role of sixth lineman for the Bills.