Bills Named Contender to Land T.J. Watt as Trade Rumors Surface

The Buffalo Bills took a big swing three years ago, signing veteran edge rusher Von Miller in an attempt to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
The move ultimately fell flat as Miller struggled with injury and inconsistent play, but an analyst believes the Bills could try again with another All-Pro edge rusher. Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt sparked speculation with a cryptic post about his future with the team, and Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News believes the Bills could be a logical destination should Watt actually hit the trade block.
T.J. Watt Could Help Get Bills Past AFC Rival
The 30-year-old Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract extension but may have hinted that his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end before then. The All-Pro edge rusher took to Instagram to share a picture of himself giving the “peace” sign, which led some to believe that he could be prepared to leave the Steelers.
While it’s not clear whether the Steelers would even consider trading their star player, Bailey suggested the Bills could be primed to make a move for their defense if he becomes available.
“The Steelers are in the midst of a playoff win drought, having not won a game in the postseason since the 2016 season,” Bailey wrote. “The Bills would need to pay the star edge rusher upon trading for him, but Watt is the type of player that would get the Bills over the Kansas City Chiefs-sized hump in the AFC and get them to a Super Bowl.”
The Bills already made one big addition to their edge-rushing group, signing veteran Joey Bosa at the start of free agency. The Bills also parted ways with Miller in a cap-saving move, though general manager Brandon Beane hinted that the team would be open to a reunion if the two sides could agree on a new contract.
Bills Could Boost Line in the NFL Draft
The Bills may not wait to see whether Watt hits the trade block before making some additions to the defense line. There is an unexpected need after two offseason additions — defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and defensive end Michael Hoecht — were hit with six-game suspensions by the NFL after signing in Buffalo.
NFL insider Jordan Reid believes the Bills could go heavy on defensive line in the draft, noting that this year’s class is deep with talent.
“I’ve been saying this to everybody, we could see as many as 10 to 12 defensive linemen go in the first round,” Reid said in an appearance on One Bills Live in March. “This is the best defensive line class overall since 2019 and if you remember, with that class, I had guys like Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, the list goes on and on of how many productive players came out of that draft class of that draft year.”
Reid said the Bills could even devote some of their early draft picks — with one first-rounder and two second-round picks — to the defensive line.
“So, the Bills, a team that obviously needs to add some depth and some marquee talent up front along defensive line, I would even entertain double dipping at the position,” Reid said.
