Bills Named ‘Ideal’ Fit for First-Team All-SEC Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills have gone to work overhauling their secondary this offseason, parting ways with one veteran starter and bringing back another beloved former player.
The team could still have one more big move ahead, with an analyst suggesting the Bills will use their top draft pick on a new potential starter. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos as an “ideal” fit for the Bills, suggesting he could hold down the boundary opposite Christian Benford.
Trey Amos Could Provide Much-Needed Help for the Secondary
Moton noted that the Bills came into the offseason needing a boost in the secondary. The team ranked No. 24 in pass defense despite generating the 10th-best pressure rate, he noted, which pointed to a need to improve their defensive backs.
“At pick No. 30, the Bills can take Trey Amos, who could slip into the first round after a standout year at Ole Miss,” Moton wrote. “In 2024, Amos made First-Team All-SEC with 50 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions. He aggressively covers all three levels of the field and looks for contact in run support.”
The Bills put a lot of value on those skills, finding defensive backs who are both strong against the run and versatile.
Others agree that Amos would be a good fit for the Bills at the No. 30 overall pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates also predicted the Bills would take the Ole Miss cornerback, noting he would address the biggest area of need on the team’s roster.
“This is the biggest weakness on the Bills’ roster; they need another starter at cornerback,” the ESPN mock draft noted. “Opponents moved the ball through the air too easily last season, as Buffalo allowed 68.5% of passes to be completed (fifth worst in the NFL). Amos — who had three picks and 15 pass breakups last season — could slide into free agent Rasul Douglas’ spot.”
The Bills could also use their top pick to address other needs on defense. Bleacher Report’s scouting department predicted the Bills would take Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who could anchor the middle of their defensive line.
“Grant is a massive space-eater,” the report noted. “He’s also an exceptional athlete for his size. In Buffalo, he simply needs to be someone who eats up blocks and resets the line of scrimmage. Anything he can provide as a pass-rusher—where some upside exists within his game—will be a bonus.”
Bills Bring Back Beloved Former Player
The Bills have already made some moves to bolster their depth at cornerback, bringing back Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White after they both spent the 2024 season with other teams.
White earned All-Pro honors in Buffalo before a series of major injuries derailed his career. He started 82 games in Buffalo since being drafted in 2017, but was released last offseason as the Bills parted ways with a series of veteran players to create cap space.
While both Jackson and White could fall into backup roles, they would provide some veteran depth that was lacking last season. The Bills suffered greatly in the AFC Championship game when Benford went down with a concussion, being forced to tap reserve Kaiir Elam who struggled against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense.
