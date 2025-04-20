Bills Named ‘Ideal’ Fit for First-Team All-SEC Cornerback

Moton noted that the Bills came into the offseason needing a boost in the secondary. The team ranked No. 24 in pass defense despite generating the 10th-best pressure rate, he noted, which pointed to a need to improve their defensive backs.

“At pick No. 30, the Bills can take Trey Amos, who could slip into the first round after a standout year at Ole Miss,” Moton wrote. “In 2024, Amos made First-Team All-SEC with 50 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions. He aggressively covers all three levels of the field and looks for contact in run support.”

The Bills put a lot of value on those skills, finding defensive backs who are both strong against the run and versatile.

Others agree that Amos would be a good fit for the Bills at the No. 30 overall pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates also predicted the Bills would take the Ole Miss cornerback, noting he would address the biggest area of need on the team’s roster.

“This is the biggest weakness on the Bills’ roster; they need another starter at cornerback,” the ESPN mock draft noted. “Opponents moved the ball through the air too easily last season, as Buffalo allowed 68.5% of passes to be completed (fifth worst in the NFL). Amos — who had three picks and 15 pass breakups last season — could slide into free agent Rasul Douglas’ spot.”

The Bills could also use their top pick to address other needs on defense. Bleacher Report’s scouting department predicted the Bills would take Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who could anchor the middle of their defensive line.

“Grant is a massive space-eater,” the report noted. “He’s also an exceptional athlete for his size. In Buffalo, he simply needs to be someone who eats up blocks and resets the line of scrimmage. Anything he can provide as a pass-rusher—where some upside exists within his game—will be a bonus.”